ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

A look at recent Amtrak derailments and other crashes

By The Associated Press
WOKV
WOKV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zd1Nq_0gOlDg3300
Amtrak Derailment Missouri In this photo provided by Dax McDonald, debris sits near railroad tracks after an Amtrak passenger train derailed near Mendon, Mo., on Monday, June 27, 2022. The Southwest Chief, traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, was carrying about 243 passengers when it collided with a dump truck near Mendon, Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said. (Dax McDonald via AP) (Dax McDonald)

An Amtrak passenger train struck a dump truck at an uncontrolled crossing in a rural area of Missouri killing three people on the train and one in the truck. At least 150 others were injured. The crash happened Monday near Mendon, Missouri. Several cars derailed. The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago. Later Monday, an Amtrak train crashed with a car in Detroit killing two people. The crashes came a day after three people were killed when an Amtrak train smashed into a car in California killing three people in the vehicle.

Other recent Amtrak accidents:

— June 27, 2022: Two people died when their vehicle collided with an Amtrak train while trying to outrun it in Detroit. No one on the train was injured.

— June 26, 2022: Three people in a car were killed when an Amtrak commuter train smashed into their vehicle in Northern California. No one in the train was injured.

— Sept. 26, 2021: Three people died and others were injured when an Amtrak derailed in north-central Montana as it traveled from Chicago to Seattle.

— Dec. 18, 2017: Three people were killed and 10 seriously injured in a derailment near Olympia, Washington, in which part of the train landed on Interstate 5. The train was traveling more than 80 mph during its inaugural run of a newly opened, faster rail line when it left the tracks.

— April 3, 2016: Two maintenance workers were struck and killed by train going more than 100 mph in Chester, Pennsylvania. The lead engine of the train derailed.

— March 14, 2016: A train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in southwest Kansas, injuring at least 32 people. Investigators concluded a cattle feed delivery truck hit the track and shifted it at least a foot before the derailment.

— Oct. 5, 2015: A train headed from Vermont to Washington, D.C., derailed when it hit rocks that had fallen onto the track from a ledge. Seven people were injured.

— May 12, 2015: A train traveling at twice the 50 mph speed limit derailed as it entered a sharp curve in Philadelphia. Eight people were killed and more than 200 were injured.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Major Theme Park Coming to a Sad End

Theme parks in the U.S. are resilient. It's very rare for one to shut down permanently. One of the most recent notable theme park closings was Six Flags New Orleans, which originally opened as Jazzland in 2000 at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510, and permanently closed after suffering devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Montana State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
UPI News

Amtrak train collides with car, killing 3 people

June 27 (UPI) -- An Amtrak train and a passenger car collided near a Northern California town, resulting in the deaths of three people, authorities said. The crash occurred Sunday at around 1 p.m. when the car collided with the train at a junction where the road meets the rails near the 3000 block of Orwood Road, in Brentwood, according to the East Contra Coast Fire District, KRON-TV reported. Brentwood is located about 60 miles east of San Francisco.
BRENTWOOD, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics/Video: 3 dead after Amtrak train crashes, derails with 243 on board

An Amtrak train carrying 243 passengers and crew members struck a dump truck at an “uncontrolled” railroad crossing and derailed in Missouri while traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago on Monday. According to a press release from Amtrak, multiple cars of an Amtrak Southwest Chief train ran off...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak Train#Derailment#Detroit#Traffic Accident
AFP

Smugglers and shelters -- San Antonio, hub city for US immigration

Dozens of migrants wait in line outside a shelter in San Antonio, most of them young men but also women and children, hoping for a hot meal and a roof over their head. One of those waiting outside the shelter after putting up with hours in the rain is Edwin Sanchez, 42, a Venezuelan who left home on May 12 and has been in San Antonio for five days.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
74K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy