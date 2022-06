COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a moment Ashley Rodriguez describes as one of the worst of her life, having to give up her daughter at the hospital. "It's been an ongoing struggle, honestly, for the last 15 years," she said. "That's how I found myself in the situation I did a few years ago. I had relapsed and found myself pregnant, and unfortunately did not stop using and lost Lillian at birth."

