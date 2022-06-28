Julian Edelman tells funny story of Bill Belichick's take on impersonations

Julian Edelman found a home on television, and he’s been given the opportunity to try out new talents in retirement. In addition to working on TV, he also has had time to work on his impression of his former head coach, Bill Belichick.

It’s become one of the former wide receivers’ more famous bits, so much so that Belichick has taken notice of it. Belichick was with Edelman from the beginning after signing him as an undrafted free agent out of Kent State in 2009, while he was still a quarterback.

The pair went on to win three super Bowls together. Edelman took home Super Bowl MVP honors in 2017. He played a key role in the Patriots coming back to be the Atlanta Falcons, catching five passes for 87 yards.

Despite all of the success the two had together, it seems as though Belichick is not a fan of Edelman’s impressions. The head coach appears to be all set with Edelman’s bit as he told the “I AM ATHLETE” Podcast on Monday.

“I just saw him recently. I went and visited the team,” Edelman said. “He was like, ‘Look, like, if I have to turn on the (expletive) TV and see you doing me every (expletive) day — like, what are we (expletive) doing here?’ Like that’s what he would say to me. I’m over here sitting on eggshells. I’m still scared of the guy, I don’t even play for him. He’s like the emperor or something, you know what I mean? So I walk in, I’m like, ‘Hey, coach. You know it’s all out of love.’ He goes, ‘Look, just shut the (expletive) up.’ “

Edelman has not been afraid to give his takes on Patriots players past and present. It seems as though no former teammate, or in this case coach, is off limits. Nevertheless, he might have to rethink his next impression of Belichick.