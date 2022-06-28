ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westhampton Beach Woman Nabbed For Removing Credit Cards From Victims At Local Businesses

By Kathy Reakes
 1 day ago
Credit cards and money Photo Credit: Image by Circ OD from Pixabay

A Long Island woman has been charged with multiple counts of grand larceny for allegedly stealing credit cards at local businesses and then using them.

Maria Gutierrez-Monterey, age 40, of Westhampton Beach, was arrested on Friday, June 24 in Westhampton Beach.

She was charged with multiple counts of grand larceny for incidents occurring in the Village of Westhampton Beach since April, Chief Steven J. McManus, of the Westhampton Beach Police said.

According to McManus, Gutierrez-Monterey would enter a business and use a distraction such as trying on clothing or asking questions. During that time, she would take the victim’s wallet or remove credit cards from the victim’s pocketbook and then use them at local businesses.

In some cases, victims were unaware their credit cards had been taken until contacted by police, McManus said.

Gutierrez-Monterey was processed and released on a promise to appear ticket.

If you believe you have been a victim of this crime, contact Westhampton Beach Criminal Investigations at 631-702-1569.

