EARLY, TEXAS – The Early Police Department, in conjunction with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDot), will have extra officers working the highways during the July 4th holiday weekend. Officers working during this period will be paid through the STEP program sponsored by TxDot which pays for the overtime hours for the officers working. Officers will be looking for speeding violations, no seat belt, no child restraints, impaired drivers and other traffic violations. The Early Police Department and TxDot want everyone to have a safe holiday weekend.

EARLY, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO