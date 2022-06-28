ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, NE

VIDEO UPDATE: No injuries in Alliance tire shop fire

By Sara McCoy
News Channel Nebraska
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleALLIANCE, Neb. — All hands were on deck Tuesday morning in Alliance to respond to a local tire shop on fire with 50-to-60-foot flames. The first fire call was at 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning. WestCo tire on Third Street in Alliance caught on fire and collapsed. Alliance...

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Potter Fire Department responds to hay fire

POTTER, Neb. — A hay grinder is blamed for sparking ground hay on fire during hot and dry conditions north of Potter Wednesday. The Potter Fire Department and Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a hay fire called in around 2:30 p.m. Sheriff Adam Frerichs said the fire...
POTTER, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron Volunteer Fire Department called to car fire

The Chadron Volunteer Fire Department was called to a vehicle fire at approximately 10 a.m. today near 4th and Maple Street. "Upon arrival we noticed the car was fully involved in the engine compartment," Chadron Assistant Fire Chief Pat O'brien said. "The owner said she had just got home a minute or so before and didn't notice anything unusual. We responded with two engines. And one applied some water to cool it off and the other applied foam to put it out. We were on scene only about a half-hour, which was pretty good."
CHADRON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

First responders tend to separate vehicle incidents around Chadron

The Chadron Fire Department responded to a car fire on 4th street between Lake and Maple just after 10:00 am on Wednesday morning. Assistant Fire Chief Pat O’Brien says crews attacked the fire quickly under the hood and the front interior of the 2013 Toyota Camry. Cause of the fire is believed to be electrical due to its point of origin.
CHADRON, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alliance, NE
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Alliance, NE
Crime & Safety
Alliance, NE
Accidents
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Chadron Fire Department Continues Work On Hay Bale Fire

As of 6:00 am Thursday, the Chadron Fire Department continues to work on a hay bale fire that ignited some time on Wednesday evening in a field just to the northeast of Regency Trailer Court or south on Centennial Drive. Chadrad Radio reports a crew of 7 to 10 firefighters...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Dawes Co. Sheriff's Office respond to rollover accident

The Dawes County Sheriff's Department was called to single-vehicle accident on Beaver Valley Road between McHenry Road and Slim Buttes Road today. At 11:08 a.m. 18-year-old Jace Wyatt was traveling eastbound, lost control of the vehicle, went into the south ditch and rolled. "The subject sustained minor injuries, but was...
DAWES COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Scottsbluff police respond to two-vehicle accident

On June 28 at approximately 9:28 a.m. Scottsbluff police officers were called to an accident near Avenue I and West 31st Street. A southbound Chevrolet Malibu rear ended a Ford Escape. "Seatbelts were not in use," Corporal Royce Massie said. "A juvenile passenger of the Malibu suffered minor injuries. Charges...
Panhandle Post

Chadron police remind community about U-turn ordinance

The Chadron Police Department has received several complaints about drivers completing U-turns in the middle of city blocks within Chadron. "Most of the complaints are for violations in the downtown area," Chadron Police Chief Rick Hickstein said. "As such, we want everyone in the city to know what the city ordinance allows and does not allow."
CHADRON, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Tires#Fire Department#Fire Hydrants#West Side#Accident
Imperial Republican

Special elk season in nearby counties causing concern

A special elk depredation season set by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on private land in parts of Perkins, Lincoln, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties is getting a lot of attention. While some farmers, hunters and elected representatives believe the details of the July 1-31 season were not well...
PARKS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Cheyenne County officials battle it out on the diamond for a good cause

SIDNEY, Neb. -- Local law enforcement raised $1,240 for a Nebraska Panhandle girl diagnosed with leukemia and her family. The fifth annual Guns vs. Hoses softball game took place at Legion Field in Sidney on Sunday. The Sidney Volunteer Fire Department batted off against the Sidney Police Department, Cheyenne County...
SIDNEY, NE
York News-Times

Scottsbluff man charged with six felonies

A Scottsbluff man was taken into custody earlier this month on multiple charges including alleged terroristic threats, domestic assault and false imprisonment. Officers arrested Barry Neal, 50, on June 18. According to an arrest affidavit filed in Scotts Bluff County Court, officers were dispatched to the home by a woman...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fire Weather Watch for portions of the panhandle

The National Weather Service announced a fire watch for Sidney, Kimball, Bridgeport, and Scottsbluff. The watch begins at 4 p.m. Monday, June 27th, and will be in effect until Wednesday afternoon. Hot, dry, and windy conditions will contribute to increased fire danger. Outdoor burning is not recommended as any fires...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Panhandle Post

Alliance police remind citizens about fireworks ordinance

WITH THE FOURTH OF JULY COMING UP, HERE IS THE CITY OF ALLIANCE ORDINANCE REMINDER FOR DISCHARGING FIREWORKS. (22-177). (a) It shall be unlawful to discharge any firework as defined and permitted by state statute, prior to June 25, and after July 4 and at any time other than the dates and times specifically authorized by state statute and as modified by resolution of the mayor and city council.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

2 vehicle crash shuts down Highway 385 south of Alliance

On June 20 at 3:30 p.m. a two-vehicle crash on Highway 385 in Morrill County blocked traffic for approximately one-hour. A southbound Chevrolet Silverado and trailer driven by 22-year-old David Villalobos Hernandez of St. James, Minnesota crossed the center line and struck a Chevrolet Traverse. 79-year-old Jane Lussier of Alliance,...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arthur, Cherry, Grant, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 16:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake McConaughy, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Arthur; Cherry; Grant; Hooker; Keith; Lincoln; McPherson; Sheridan The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Arthur County in west central Nebraska Southwestern Cherry County in north central Nebraska Grant County in west central Nebraska Northern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska Western Hooker County in west central Nebraska Northwestern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska Western McPherson County in west central Nebraska Southeastern Sheridan County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 515 PM CDT/415 PM MDT/. * At 435 PM CDT/335 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Ashby to near Arthur to 7 miles southwest of Lemoyne, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Arthur, Paxton, Hyannis, Whitman, Keystone, Kingsley Dam, Ashby, Sarben, Lemoyne, Duluth, Swede Lake, Flatts, Cogill Lake, Green Lake, Bucktail Lake, Whitman Road crossing the North Branch of the Middle Loup River, Three Mile Lake, Pratt Lake, Eagle Gulch Campground and Carr Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 129 and 174. Highway 61 between mile markers 93 and 175. Highway 92 between mile markers 123 and 197. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 144 and 149. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron Ace Hardware holds successful annual 'Blackstone Battle'

Chadron Ace Hardware and Annex held a successful 2nd annual "Blackstone Battle" grilling contest on June 25. "We had some amazing food and even better people come down and join us for this great event," Chadron Ace Hardware said. "We raised over $1,000 for charity and each contestant had a blast. A huge thank you to our sponsors for helping us put this show on and making memories of a wonderful time."
CHADRON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Committee selects Webb Johnson to fill Dawes County commissioners vacancy

It took just six minutes on Monday morning for a specially-appointed committee to name Webb Johnson to fill the vacant Dawes County district three commissioner opening. The three member committee featured Dawes County Clerk Cheryl Feist, County Treasurer Sam Wellnitz, and County Attorney Vance Haug. The meeting opened with Feist...
DAWES COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR, Frenchman Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR; Frenchman Basin; Loess Plains; Loup Rivers Basin; Niobrara Valley, Fort Niobrara NWR, Samuel R McKelvie National Forest; Sandhills, Valentine NWR, Nebraska National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 204 Eastern Panhandle/Crescent Lake NWR. Fire Weather Zone 206 Sandhills/Valentine NWR/Nebraska National Forest. Fire Weather Zone 208 Niobrara Valley/Fort Niobrara NWR/Samuel R McKelvie National Forest. Fire Weather Zone 209 Loup Rivers Basin. Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph with the strongest winds mainly along and east of Highway 83. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 to 15 percent with the lowest values mainly along and west of Highway 83. * Impacts...Any fires which may develop will have a high probability for rapid spread and may be difficult to control. Additional fire starts are possible due to lightning from thunderstorms late in the day, especially across northwest Nebraska.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy