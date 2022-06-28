ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Beach, FL

Bam Margera Found, Going Back To Rehab

By TMZ
 1 day ago

5:35 PM PT — Bam’s been located and he’s going to check in to a new treatment facility … TMZ has learned. Bam’s camp tells TMZ … Bam was found Monday at a hotel in Deerfield Beach, FL. We’re told police showed up...

CBS News

Bam Margera is no longer missing, police in Florida say

Authorities in Florida are no longer looking for Bam Margera, who was reported missing on Monday after he fled a rehab facility, according to the Delray Beach Police Department. Margera was located on Wednesday by Delray Beach officers, a representative for the police department told CBS News. They could not...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Page Six

Bam Margera found after second rehab escape, headed to new facility

Bam Margera has been found following his second escape from rehab in two weeks – and is reportedly on his way to a new center, thanks to an intervention. The “Jackass” star, 42, was located Monday at a hotel in Deerfield Beach, Fla., according to TMZ, after last being seen Saturday evening near LifeSkills South Florida residential facility. The outlet reports that police officers were joined by a crisis intervention team, which included Margera’s mother and father, who held an intervention on the spot. Other family members called in to speak with him, per TMZ, but it’s unclear if the stunt performer’s...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
thesource.com

Florida Rapper SpotemGottem Arrested In Miami

Rapper SpotemGottem, born Nehemiah Harden is under arrest again. This time he’s accused of trying to flee officers on a personal watercraft. Miami police say he tried to elude authorities while riding a jet ski in Virginia Key. The 20-year-old “Beat Box” rapper from Jacksonville is charged with reckless...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Family of mother and twins found decomposing in car share doubt over autopsy results

Family members have expressed doubts over the autopsy results of a Florida mother and her twin 3-year-old children who were found decomposing inside a car earlier this year.Andrea Langhorst, 35, reportedly gave her twins, Olivia Dryer and Adam Dryer a “fatal to lethal” dose of meth, which was also found in her own system alongside cocaine, according to the Brevard County Medical Examiner’s Office.On 20 March, officers from the Melbourne Police Department were called to the Manatee Cove apartment complex after a caller had reported a vehicle with a “really bad stench” emanating from inside.“The windows were all fogged. They...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Complex

Florida Man Dies After Going Into Lake With Alligators to Search for Frisbees

A man in Florida was found dead after he decided to search for Frisbees in a lake with surrounding signs warning people to beware of alligators, CBS News reports. Largo Police Department confirmed via email Tuesday that “a gator was involved” in the death of an unidentified 47-year-old man in John S. Taylor Park. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a specialist has been contracted to remove the gator “and efforts will be made to determine if it was involved in this situation.”
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Indian-born woman, 33, from Illinois who died in Florida Keys parasailing accident that left her son, 10, and nephew, 9, seriously injured after their line became detached

An Indian woman from Illinois has been pictured after she was killed while parasailing along with two young children. Supraja Alaparthi, 33, lost her life during the incident in the Florida Keys, while her son, Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and her nine-year-old nephew Vishant Sadda were injured. A sudden storm prompted...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
Daily Mail

Mom who was cuffed by cops before she managed to jump the fence and save her son and his friends from Uvalde gunman claims she is now being harassed by officers who 'park outside her home and flicker their headlights'

A mom who was cuffed by cops at Uvalde before she was able to save her two sons from the gunman at Robb Elementary has claimed officers have been harassing her since the massacre. The Texas elementary school shooting on May 24 left 19 children and two teachers dead. On...
UVALDE, TX
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Injured in Dog Attack

90 Day Fiancé star Julia Trubkina was recently attacked by a dog as she walked her puppy. The Russian native appeared on season 8 of the reality show with her American husband, Brandon Gibbs. After chatting online, they met for the first time in Iceland, where Gibbs proposed to...
PETS
TheDailyBeast

Body-Cam Shows Moment Sniper Took Out an Armed Man Holding Kidnapped Baby

A police sniper in Utah took down a man who was holding both a gun and a kidnapped baby during a standoff in northwestern Arizona, newly released footage obtained by KUTV shows. The nail-biting incident began when police in St. George, Utah, pulled over a car carrying 30-year-old Oscar Alcantara, a woman and her child, who apparently had no relation to Alcantara. The woman escaped but Alcantara, who was armed, sped off with the child. Police were able to stop him near Beaver Dam in Arizona but he ran off with the child, turning the situation into an hourlong standoff in the desert in which cops begged him to release the baby. Eventually, a sniper fired a single shot, killing Alcantara, and allowing the bub to be rescued unharmed. The Feb. 17 incident is still under review by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, KUTV reports.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Popculture

38 Special Rocker Involved in Fatal Boat Crash

Earl S. Brookins — better known as Steve Brookins of the band 38 Special — was involved in a fatal boat crash on June 14, per News4JAX. A woman named Heather Anan, described as Brookins' best friend, died in the incident, which occurred in Clay County, Florida's Black Creek. In the initial news report by Action News Jax, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission claimed the vessel's driver, Brookins, struck a dock while traveling at a high speed. Anan was ejected from the boat and died. Brooks was hospitalized with head, back and arm injuries but was described as being in non-critical condition.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
UPI News

Alligator lunges out of water at Florida man

June 15 (UPI) -- A Florida man taking photos and video of an alligator he spotted in a pond at a public park said he was surprised when the reptile lunged out of the water at him. Foster Thorbjornsen said he spotted the 8-to-10-foot gator in the water while he...
LARGO, FL
insideedition.com

Alligator Bites Off Part of Man’s Leg in Florida After He Mistook It for Dog

A man in Florida had part of his leg bitten off by an angry alligator after the person mistook it for a dog, cops said, according to the New York Post. The incident occurred outside the Warm Mineral Springs Motel in North Port, Florida, around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The man saw something moving in the bushes, thinking it was a dog, but when he approached it, it turned out to be a gator, according to reports.
NORTH PORT, FL
Complex

Florida Sheriff’s Deputies Suspended for 2 Weeks for Leaking Bob Saget Death News Before Family Was Told

A pair of Florida sheriff’s deputies have been suspended for two weeks for leaking news about Bob Saget’s death before the comedian’s family was informed. Per the Associated Press, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Monday that the two deputies, who were not named, were each suspended for 81 hours without pay. One deputy reportedly told his brother about Saget’s death shortly after he responded to the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando where he died. According to an investigation, the brother then posted the information on his social media channels. The other suspended deputy was reportedly off-duty and told his neighbor about Saget’s death.
ORLANDO, FL

