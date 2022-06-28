Stranger Things 4 Ends First Month With Over 900 Million Hours Streamed

A new report sheds light on Johnny Depp's potential return to the Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise, following the actor's controversial legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard. Recent rumors seemed to suggest that Depp was in the process of securing a $301 million deal to return as Captain Jack Sparrow, a role he portrayed across five films in the franchise. The rumor, which originated from PopTopic, alleged that "Disney is very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp" and that "they are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character." A new report from NBC News has since debunked those claims, with a representative for Depp telling the outlet that "This is made up."

