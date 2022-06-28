Pilot killed in small plane crash at Pearson Field Airport in Vancouver

On June 26, 2022 at approximately 9:23 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99E at SE Jennings Avenue in Milwaukie. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound red Harley Davidson, operated by James Sheehan (57) of Portland, collided with a southbound silver Mazda MZ3, operated by David Norby (76) of Oregon City, that was turning left across traffic. Sheehan sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Norby was uninjured. OSP was assisted by Gladstone Police Department, Clackamas Fire Department, AMR and ODOT.
Comments / 0