Tennis

Wimbledon 2022: Paul Jubb, Simona Halep & Rafa Nadal in shots of day two

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the best shots of day two at Wimbledon...

www.bbc.co.uk

ClutchPoints

After defeating Serena Williams at Wimbledon, Harmony Tan drops stunning admission

Arguably the greatest women’s tennis player in history, Serena Williams, made her return to the sport 364 days since retiring with an injury in the first round of Wimbledon last year. She found herself up against the 115th ranked player in the world in Harmony Tan. In a thrilling back-and-forth match, Tan pulled off an […] The post After defeating Serena Williams at Wimbledon, Harmony Tan drops stunning admission appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Former world No 1 Venus Williams is set to make a shock Wimbledon return as five-time winner submits last-minute wildcard request to pair up with Brit Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles

Venus Williams will make a shock Wimbledon return by teaming up with Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles. The 42-year-old, who has won the Wimbledon women’s singles title five times, women’s doubles title six times and was a mixed doubles finalist in 2006, has put in a last-minute request for a wildcard into the tournament draw.
TENNIS
AFP

Wimbledon draw opens up for Nadal as Swiatek bids to extend run

Rafael Nadal tops the bill in the Wimbledon second round on Thursday, eyeing a clear path to the semi-finals as Iga Swiatek seeks a 37th consecutive win. But top seed Novak Djokovic, seeking to draw level with Pete Sampras on seven Wimbledon titles, is already safely through to the last 32.
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon day two: British players march on but Serena Williams loses thriller

Serena Williams lost in three sets to Harmony Tan on her return to grand-slam tennis on a memorable day for British players at Wimbledon.Six home players out of the 11 to complete matches on Tuesday progressed, making it the first time since 1997 that nine British singles players had reached the second round.Williams’ dramatic deciding-set tie-break defeat to world number 115 Harmony Tan concluded the Centre Court action, which started with Iga Swiatek winning her 36th consecutive match – breaking the 21st century record set by Venus Williams in 2000 – and was followed by Rafael Nadal winning in four sets.Here,...
TENNIS
AFP

Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis attempts to demolish the "brick wall" of Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon on Wednesday while Andy Murray needs to defuse the big-serving threat of John Isner.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon third round for the 16th time on Wednesday as career-long rival Andy Murray suffered his earliest-ever exit from the All England Club. "He didn't give me lots of chances," said Murray, whose previous earliest exits came in the third round in 2005 and 2021.
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Matteo Berrettini’s shocking Wimbledon COVID-19 revelation is eye-opener for Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal

Wimbledon is now in full swing but one of the top players in the tournament is being forced to withdraw. Matteo Berrettini has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be available to play, which is a major boost to Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic’s pursuit of another Major: “I am heartbroken to announce that I […] The post Matteo Berrettini’s shocking Wimbledon COVID-19 revelation is eye-opener for Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
SkySports

Emma Raducanu knocked out of Wimbledon by Caroline Garcia while Harriet Dart wins

Emma Raducanu's Wimbledon return proved to be an anti-climax as the US Open champion exited in the second round with a straight-sets defeat by Caroline Garcia. Living up to the hype has proved impossible for the 19-year-old so far and, a year after rocketing to stardom with a run to the fourth round and then achieving the unthinkable in New York, she slipped to a meek 6-3 6-3 loss on Centre Court.
TENNIS
