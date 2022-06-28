ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

What states have primary elections today? What to watch for in key contests

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LjVkC_0gOl9HHN00

Voters are heading to the polls in a number of key primary elections, which will dictate the direction of both the Democratic and Republican contests ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Former president Donald Trump is attempting to make his influence known in multiple races, while Democrats try to sort out the direction of their party in a year when they face tremendous headwinds.

Here are the primaries to watch on Tuesday:

Lauren Boebert faces a GOP primary challenge:

Freshman Republican Lauren Boebert has made a name for herself as one of Mr Trump’s most vociferous defenders in Congress since she beat incumbent Representative Scott Tipton in a primary in 2020. Now she faces a primary challenge in Colorado’s 3rd District, against state Senator Don Coram. Mr Coram portrayed himself as a voice against excessive partisanship with little evidence of getting anything done during their debate last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GUfXQ_0gOl9HHN00

“I have been critical of the opponent’s record and I’d liken it to a new Denver football player, in that she throws a lot of passes but has zero completions,” he said, Who would be happy with that?”

Conversely, Ms Boebert, has become a Republican star attractions, speaking at rallies with the former president even outside of Colorado, as she did in Illinois this past weekend. Speaking of which...

A fresh-faced firebrand versus a GOP staple:

Illinois Representative Mary Miller earned negative headlines when she praised the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade as a “victory for white life”. While Ms Miller’s spokesman said that remarks were a “mix-up of words”, it’s not the first time Ms Miller, who won an open seat in 2020, has come under fire. On January 6, before the actual Capitol riot took place, Ms Miller said: “Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’”

She is now locked in a primary against Representative Rodney Davis.

Mr Davis is currently the ranking member of the House Administration Committee and if Republicans win the majority this November, he will likely become the chairman. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy selected him to be part of the select committee investigating the January 6 riot, but pulled him and other members after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to seat Representatives Jim Banks of Indiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio.

Mr Trump endorsed Ms Miller earlier this year.

Two Democrats face off

On the Democratic side of the Land of Lincoln, Representatives Sean Casten and Marie Newman are facing off. Representative Sean Castan, who flipped a district in the 2018 midterm election, is a member of the New Democrat Coalition and a relative moderate. Meanwhile, Representative Marie Newman is a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and knocked off former Representative Dan Lipinski, one of the last anti-abortion Democrats in the House of Representatives, in a primary challenge in 2020.

But as Roll Call reported earlier this week, support of Israel, particularly money for the defence missile system known as the Iron Dome, has become a majort sticking point, with Ms Newman’s vote against additional funding specifically leading to pro-Israel Democratic groups opposing her. Earlier this year, the Office of Congressional Ethics also released a report saying it had “substantial reason to believe” Ms Newman might have violated federal law when she promised a primary opponent in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g3m54_0gOl9HHN00

New York’s Democratic gubernatorial primary

New York governor Kathy Hochul assumed office last year after former governor Andrew Cuomo resigned in response to a report alleging he sexually harassed multiple women. While the New York State Democratic Party has endorsed Ms Hochul, she faces primary challenges from Jumaane Williams, the public advocate for New York City, and Representative Tom Suozzi, a moderate Democrat. The progressive Working Families Party endorsed Mr Williams. Mr Suozzi has criticised Ms Hochul for not combating crime.

Oklahoma’s special election Senate primary

Senator James Inhofe’s announcement that he would resign at the beginning of next year kicked off a primary to replace him. While former Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt, who served in the Trump administration, is running, his polling is consistently weak. Comparatively, Representative Markwayne Mullin leads the pack with 38.7 per cent of the vote, according to a survey last week

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Oklahoma State
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Bernie Sanders tells Democrats the GOP will 'march to victory' in November if they don't change, says they can't just say the 'other side is worse' and attacks Manchin and Sinema for giving party 'only 48 votes'

Bernie Sanders is pushing Democrats to go for broke in the November election and even suggested blaming fellow Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for the gridlock in Congress. 'You really can't win an election with a bumper sticker that says: 'Well, we can't do much, but the other side...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Marie Newman
Person
Jumaane Williams
Person
Dan Lipinski
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Dr Oz backs away from Trump support after GOP primary win

Pennsylvania Senate candiate Mehmet Oz is making a strong pivot towards a centrist electorate as he hurtles towards a general election showdown with the state’s lieutenant governor in November.The celebrity TV doc better known as “Dr Oz” has removed any mention of former president Donald Trump from his Twitter bio, background image, campaign website splash page, and even recent advertisements, following a primary campaign that relied heavily on his endorsement from the 45th president. The changes were first reported on Wednesday by Axios.Dr Oz faces an uphill battle to winning Pennylvania’s open US Senate seat, currently held by retiring...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midterm Election#Republican Primary#Democratic Primary#Democrats#Gop#The Supreme Court
Washington Examiner

A mass exodus from the Democrats' America

As the Washington Examiner reported this week, the end of the COVID-19 pandemic has done nothing to arrest the trend of people fleeing large cities in liberal coastal states for more pleasant and orderly locales, particularly in the Mountain West and the Sun Belt. A mixture of unreasonable pandemic restrictions,...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.Mr Cornyn has...
BUFFALO, NY
AOL Corp

20 million people saw the prime-time Jan. 6 hearing. Here’s why Americans say they’re tuning in.

WASHINGTON – All Diane Webb wants to know is the truth behind what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Webb, 57, who lives in Wichita, Kansas, is worried about conspiracy theories and people spewing misinformation on social media. So when she saw online that the Jan. 6 committee was laying out their findings, she wanted to get the “information firsthand for myself.”
WICHITA, KS
Salon

“Embarrassment to our district”: Democrats trying to unseat Lauren Boebert — but so are Republicans

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is far from a red state at this point, it has its Republican-leaning districts — and one of Colorado's most infamous GOP politicians is Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado has a Democratic governor (Jared Polis) and two Democratic U.S. senators (John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet), and Democrats have majorities in both the Colorado State Senate and the Colorado House of Representatives.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

The Independent

721K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy