Video Games

New Bomberman Game Announced

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Bomberman video game from Konami was announced during the recent Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase. Super Bomberman R 2, as the new title is called, is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2022 Revealed

Sony has now officially revealed the new lineup of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus for the month of July 2022. Within the past few days, a new leak came about which gave us an idea of the titles that would be landing on PS Plus in the coming month. Now, thanks to Sony's official announcement, we know that this leak was very much accurate.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Xbox says Bethesda no longer has “crunch culture”

Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty has said Bethesda no longer has a “crunch culture” within the studio, nor does it suffer from bullying. The comments were made during an all-hands meeting last week, with footage obtained by Kotaku. It comes after an in-depth report earlier this...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Complain Of Unplayable Free Games

The all-new PlayStation Plus is now available in most parts of the world, and players seem to be having a pretty great time with the overhauled subscription service. While PS Plus Essential remains as a basic tier for those who were happy with the service as it was, PS Plus Extra and Premium come with their own unique benefits, including access to modern and classic games.
VIDEO GAMES
#Bomberman#Xbox Series X#Pc Game#Xbox One#Video Game#Konami#Nintendo Direct Mini#Nintendo Switch#Castle#Battle Modes#Super Bomberman R 2
dotesports.com

New trailer for Fallout 4 PC mod, Fallout: London, unveiled by Bethesda

A DLC-sized PC mod for Fallout 4, named Fallout: London, is set to release in 2023, Bethesda revealed in a new trailer today. As per the trailer’s description, Fallout: London is the continuation of the base game, which “will allow the player to visit the previously unexplored post-apocalyptic environment of London.” Bethesda describes it as an “ambitious, trail-blazing DLC-sized mod” that “stands apart from its contemporaries and offers an entirely new experience: setting a Fallout game outside of the United States. “
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Portal Games Come to Nintendo Switch

The Portal Companion Collection is hitting the Nintendo Switch eShop on Tuesday, the company revealed during its Nintendo Direct Mini showcase, giving you another chance to play Valve's classic puzzle-platform games. The two-game compilation will set you back $20. The original Portal came out in 2007, and saw you using...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Elden Ring DLC could soon land: 3 things you need to know

FromSoftware's open-world RPG Elden Ring has certainly made an impact on the gaming community – as of mid-June, it's the best-selling title in the US for 2022 (according to data analyst group NPD (opens in new tab)), overtaking Call of Duty: Vanguard. One of the key points making the...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Adds Fan-Favorite N64 Game

Nintendo Switch Online on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED has added a fan-favorite N64 game. Because the game is an N64 game, you will need the Expansion Pack version of the subscription service, which costs extra money, but comes with N64 games and Sega Genesis games in addition to SNES and NES games that come with the base version of the subscription service. More specifically, the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack library has been updated with the original Pokemon Snap.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Rumor Is Good News for Mortal Kombat Fans

A new rumor has some good news for Mortal Kombat fans hoping that NetherRealm Studios' next game is Mortal Kombat 12. The last release from the Chicago-based studio came in the form of Mortal Kombat 11. That was three years ago. When MK11 was released, the expectation was that Injustice 3 would be next and release in 2021. This was the expectation because the studio has been alternating between the two franchises for a while now, releasing a game every two years. Obviously, something changed. Whether something went wrong, we don't know, but this pattern has been broken. Not only has three years passed with no game released, but nothing has even been revealed yet.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration - Announcement Trailer. Check out the trailer for Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, an upcoming interactive game experience that will be available in November 2022 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is an interactive history of the publisher, featuring the ability to unlock games across five decades of Atari's library while learning about the background behind the games and the individuals behind the projects on six platforms including Atari 2600, Atari 5200, Atari 7800, Atari ST, Atari Jaguar, and Atari Lynx. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration also features never-before-seen interviews, sketches, as well as bonus games including dozens of newly finished "never-completed" or unreleased games from the 1980s, and much more from Atari's history.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Store Sale Makes Some AAA PS4 Games Just $3

There are a few different PlayStation Store sales currently live, discounting hundreds of PS4 games, as well as PS5 games, in the process. Many of these are filler. Other deals are for newer games, and thus they still require a considerable bit of money upfront. That said, if you're in the market for the cheapest of cheap, but still want something AAA, or close to AAA, in terms of scope and quality, you clicked on the right article.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Live Games With Gold Free Games for July 2022 Revealed

Microsoft has today revealed the latest slate of free games that Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be able to download throughout the month of July 2022. Even though Xbox Game Pass might be Microsoft's most prominent gaming subscription service, the company continues to support its long-running Games with Gold program to this day. And while these titles might never be as notable compared to what's seen on Game Pass, July's group of titles isn't too shabby.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Steam Deck Has Ruined Nintendo Directs For Me

"Hope it comes to Switch." We've all seen or said or thought this countless times while finding interesting and experimental PC games that would feel great on a handheld. And developers have obliged us, transforming the Switch into a flourishing home for smaller, less hardware-intensive games. The one drawback has typically been the wait, as these games often would hit PC first and come to Switch months or even years later. That's still the case today, which is why owning a Steam Deck has made recent Nintendo Direct presentations feel a lot less exciting for me than they used to be.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin DLC Expansion Launches On July 20

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin's next DLC will launch on July 20 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, bringing a familiar hero to the Team Ninja game. Available to owners of the season pass, Trials of the Dragon King adds new jobs, weapons, accessories, and a category of equipment to experiment with, as well as new areas, stories, and challenges.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Xbox 360 Exclusives This September

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are getting an Xbox 360 exclusive and its sequel this September. When you think of Xbox 360 exclusives, you think of series like Halo, Gears of War, Crackdown, Fable, and Dead Rising. The Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console so far by some margin, and it's partially because of its exclusive games. Every other generation, Xbox's exclusives haven't compared to the exclusives of its primary competitor, PlayStation. The Xbox 360 generation was different though. Not only was Microsoft pumping out high-quality exclusive games, but it was collecting a variety of smaller and more random exclusives you would' expect it to have. For example, Bullet Soul was locked down as an Xbox 360 console exclusive, as was its follow-up, Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Fans Are Calling For the End of Games With Gold

Xbox fans are calling for the end of Xbox Live Gold's Games With Gold program, which, in its current iteration, awards Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X two Xbox One games every month and two backward compatible Xbox games (Xbox 360 or original Xbox) every month. While PlayStation has added PS5 games to the mix with its identical service PS Plus, Xbox has yet to shake things up for the new generation. And that's not the only way Games With Gold is lagging behind. The games it offers each and every month are consistently underwhelming, especially compared to what the competition is offering.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Canceled Donald Duck Video Game Footage Leaks Online

New gameplay footage from a canceled video game associated with Donald Duck has appeared online. A little over a decade ago, Disney Interactive Studios released the game Epic Mickey on Nintendo Wii. The title was later followed by a sequel, Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two, and was also planned to have a spin-off centered around Donald. And while this game ended up getting scrapped, we've now been given an idea of what it would have looked like.
VIDEO GAMES

