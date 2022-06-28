ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

St. Thomas, Chaminade-Madonna and American Heritage ranked among nation’s top 20 teams

By Franco Panizo, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 1 day ago
Chaminade Madonna's Jeno Julius celebrates beating FSU High in their state semifinal game on Dec. 3, 2021. Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

The latest MaxPreps preseason football rankings were released this week, and three Broward County teams were listed within the top 20 in the entire nation.

St. Thomas Aquinas, Chaminade-Madonna and American Heritage are the three Broward County programs leading the way in MaxPreps’ latest list of top 100 teams across the country. The Raiders are the highest-ranked of the bunch at No. 5, followed by the Lions at No. 13 and Patriots at 20.

Cardinal Gibbons is another school from the area that made it onto the rankings, with the Chiefs coming in at No. 34.

“I would use the word consistency by all those four [teams],” Cardinal Gibbons coach Matt DuBuc said. “They have been consistently really good for a really long time.”

The four Broward County teams that made the rankings all enjoyed winning seasons last year. St. Thomas led the way with a 14-1 record, Chaminade-Madonna finished 12-1, American Heritage went 6-4 and Cardinal Gibbons was 11-2.

St. Thomas, Chaminade-Madonna and Cardinal Gibbons all won state championships in 2021. The Raiders won their third straight title with a 42-14 win over Tampa Bay Tech in the 7A final, while the Lions blanked Berkley Prep, 21-0, in the 3A final. The Chiefs won the 4A crown with a 21-19 victory over Cocoa.

“There are a lot of good programs in the county that got passed up that I feel deserve to be in the top 100,” DuBuc said. “Kudos to these Broward County teams that are the ones that are getting recognized.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
