LeBron James is heading into his 20th season as a professional ball player, and with a new batch of 82 games comes an entire new repertoire of new kicks. Recently, the four-time champion debuted his LeBron 20 silhouette, but before those get announced, he’s making room for more LeBron 19 Low colorways. Next up for The King is this brand new mismatched makeup that is guided by a LA Lakers-friendly palette.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO