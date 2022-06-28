ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk hasn't tweeted for a week despite hitting 100m followers

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

Elon Musk , who is celebrating his 51st birthday today (28 June), hasn't tweeted for a week, although he hit 100 million followers.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is known to have a daily presence on Twitter and often posts memes or expresses his observations that garner hundreds of thousands of likes.

Musk's tweets had also made him face the fire in the past when he had no choice but to settle a securities charge by agreeing to step down as Tesla's chairman.

He also agreed to pay a $20m penalty to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) b ecause of a tweet about Tesla's share price that led to a major "market disruption."

The settlement also required Tesla to pay an additional $20m.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

And while the tech billionaire is usually active on social media, as of June 28, he's been silent for a whole week.

Before his week-long Twitter hiatus, Musk didn't indicate that he was taking a break from the social media platform. This led many people to try and figure out where he could've gone - especially as he hit the 100 million follower mark.

One wrote:" Where is @elonmusk[?] He hasn't sent a tweet in five days?"

"Where is @elonmusk?

"Is he hiding somewhere or not feeling well ?" another added.

Popular account World of Engineering wrote: "Where is @elonmusk? He is about to hit 100M followers."

"Where is @elonmusk? I wonder if something big is coming," chimed in the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley account.

Someone else who feels like the platform is not the same without him added: "Where is @elonmusk. Twitter is so boring without him."

Musk's silence also means that he has not yet commented on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade , which granted federal protections for abortions .

He is no stranger to sharing his sentiments on political and social issues in the world.

For example, on numerous occasions, he's voiced his concerns about the decline of the population due to low birth rates. He even called it the "greatest risk to the future of civilization."

Elsewhere, Musk's 100 million follower milestone also happens to place him at number six on the list of the most-followed Twitter users worldwide, just ahead of singer Taylor Swift, who has 90 million followers.

He's also slightly behind Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 101 million.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Elon Musk Vowed to “Own No House” — So, Where Does He Live?

As a businessman with more than $200 billion in net worth, Elon Musk is the wealthiest individual in the world by a long shot. But where does Musk live, exactly?. Well, don’t expect to see him putting down roots at any lavish mansion. Musk vowed to “own no house” on Twitter, and his ex-partner Grimes told Vanity Fair earlier this year that he “does not live like a billionaire.”
ECONOMY
The US Sun

Elon Musk cruelly branded ‘retarded’ aged 7 by teachers because he ‘stared into space,’ Tesla CEO’s dad claims

ELON Musk was cruelly branded "retarded" by teachers when he was seven because he would spend his days staring into space, his dad has claimed. The Tesla CEO's estranged father, Errol Musk, said he was left "dumbstruck" when his son's school principal and grade two teacher in South Africa told him Elon might need to attend a special school.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Elon Musk
torquenews.com

The True Cost of a Tesla Model 3 After 20,000 Miles

What is the true cost of owning a Tesla Model 3 after 20,000 miles? One owner shares his experience with any problems he encountered, along with what charging costs were and how he felt about the car overall. The True Cost of a Tesla Model 3 After 20,000 Miles. We...
CARS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is Furious

His detractors will see a lack of fair play, while his fans will give him reason. Before getting to the reason for his anger, it should be noted that for more than a decade, from 2003 to almost 2013, the billionaire and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report pushed hard for the adoption of electric vehicles despite mockery from rivals and skepticism from financial markets and consumers.
INDUSTRY
teslarati.com

Tesla’s Elon Musk no longer a $200 billion man

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has just left the world’s most exclusive club. Until recently, Musk has been the last and only member of the $200 billion net worth club, which used to be populated with fellow billionaires like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. But amidst the pressures in the market...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Follower#Tesla Owners#Sec
The US Sun

Elon Musk’s SpaceX issues warning over Biden 5G plan that would leave Starlink satellites unusable in US

ELON Musk and SpaceX have issued a warning against ground-based internet networks tapping into the same frequency used for their satellite-powered web services. There are almost 3,000 Starlink satellites in orbit providing internet to 400,000 customers. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is considering opening up the 12GHz band to ground-based...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk says the autoworkers union has too much power over the White House while Tesla cuts 200 Autopilot jobs

As a consequence of the advertised project to decrease its workforce by 10% in order to stay competitive, Tesla is slashing 200 jobs from its autonomous driving division in San Mateo, California. Recently, Elon Musk said that he will have to cut every tenth job at Tesla since supply chain issues and component price increases are eating into its aggressive growth plans.
SAN MATEO, CA
TheStreet

Tesla's Musk Sends Dire Warning to Rivals Lucid and Rivian

When Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, speaks about the environment and the problems facing the automobile sector, industry actors listen. For many years, the billionaire worked hard to convince his peers, authorities and consumers that electric vehicles were the future. The task was not easy because skeptics about the industry were double the number of believers.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Twitter Board Again Urges Shareholders To OK Elon Musk Takeover, But Tesla Chief Warns Of “Unresolved” Issues

Click here to read the full article. Twitter’s current leadership reiterated its call for shareholders to approve the proposed $44 billion acquisition of the firm led by Elon Musk, but the billionaire Tesla CEO separately warned of “unresolved” issues holding up the transaction. In an SEC filing, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and Chairman Bret Taylor both urged shareholders to vote in favor of the deal in an upcoming special meeting. They noted that shareholders would receive $54.20 for each share of Twitter stock they own. After news of the filing started to circulate, the stock rose nearly 3% in early trading...
NFL
Austonia

Recently opened Giga Texas is a gigantic money furnace, says Elon Musk

A few weeks after its opening, CEO Elon Musk expressed doubt about whether the Tesla gigafactory in southeast Travis County is lucrative so far.In an interview with Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, Musk said, “Both Berlin and Austin factories are gigantic money furnaces right now. It's really like a giant roaring sound, which is the sound of money on fire."The comments come just a few months after the grand opening of Giga Texas in April, where Musk threw a party to celebrate the start of production at the more than $1.1 billion site. At the time, Musk shared bold goals for...
AUSTIN, TX
TheStreet

Where Is Elon Musk?

The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report has disappeared from social media since June 21, the date of his last tweets. This date also marks his last recorded presence on social networks. Normally two events could have caught his attention if we rely on his recent history...
ECONOMY
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
13K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy