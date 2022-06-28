ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your weekly horoscope, June 29 – July 5

By Krista
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 1 day ago

Aries

March 21 – April 20

This week’s sky theatre highlights differing desires between what you want now versus what you want most. You haven’t come this far to only come this far. The journey is always hardest when the finish line gets closer. While it’s not within sight yet, trust me, it is. Spend time at home, circling back into yourself, your family or whatever it is you cherish most. Find rest in remembering why and for whom you do all that you do.

Leo

July 21 – August 20

The New Moon falls in one of your most private and secluded houses of your solar chart. With that in mind, it will be ideal to take some time out to pause, ponder and plan. While there may be a lot of demands on your time and energy now, this private time will be paramount to your success and progress in the coming weeks. Get yourself grounded and focused before the cosmic weather shifts.

Sagittarius

November 21 – December 20

You’re not renowned for being the material type, but let’s be honest, we all have bills to pay and need money to do the things we want to do. This week, focus on the longer-term goals and dreams you have and figure out what you’ll need to do in order to finance them. Adventures, either travelling or studying, don’t come for free. You may need to sacrifice in the short term to get something you want.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

You could be enjoying a little more of the good life thanks to Venus energizing your money zone. Deals, agreements and negotiations are so much easier to make – whether that is making money, spending money or generally revaluating your resources, including time. Speaking of time, spend time this week getting your daily habits and rituals down pat. It will make next week a whole lot easier for you if you do because the energy gets ramped right up then.

Virgo

August 21 – September 20

Each New Moon each month falls in a different area of the sky. This time, it falls in the luckiest area of your entire horoscope. This week is powerful for you to set intentions and be open to opportunities as they are quite bountiful right now. It’s true, you may have to stretch yourself a little bit to grasp them, but if you do, I can promise they’ll be worth it. Say yes, even if you can’t see the end point or outcome initially.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 21

Relationships of the personal and professional kind come into focus this week, thanks to the Cancer New Moon. You may have to balance your own desires with that of someone else’s, including your family too. The truth be told, the more you can focus on others this week, the more satisfaction you’ll get. Might help you remember why you work as hard as you do, too. If you’re lacking in meaning and purpose, put love first.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Your stars right now look very inspiring indeed. Friends, connections and your biggest fans are all rising up to meet you. You might be inspired by their actions, their convictions or simply being around them. On the flipside, it may be your friends that are most inspired by you. While your curiosity heightens and your ability to attract support is second to none now, a New Moon in Cancer will remind you that the insight you seek may come from within.

Libra

September 21 – October 20

A New Moon in your professional sector will bring a fresh and expansive energy, which could be helpful if you’re looking to feel inspired or need a change in direction. A big part of the picture is using your social charms and graces to win influence. Be open to training or travelling to improve your job prospects too! A career focus may help you shift direction for a bit, particularly if relationship is looking a little intense or turbulent.

Aquarius

January 21 – February 20

Life is probably feeling pretty intense right now. Saturn, your ruler, is retrograde and the New Moon falls in your busy daily grind zone. When life has your back against the wall, it can be hard to put yourself first, especially when it comes to health, wellness and exercise. Despite this, that is exactly what you need to do. Just a walk, a homecooked meal or a little bit of meditation will make this week a whole lot better for you.

Cancer

June 21 – July 20

It’s all about you this week as your annual lunation arrives. The New Moon in Cancer is your perfect reset button if you’ve got to this stage of the year and need to re-evaluate your goals and priorities. Perhaps the tension between your career and relationships have taken a toll. Maybe you’ve been side-stepping the important issue – your needs, wants and desires – they count too. The New Moon will help you remember that. Set your intentions for the next six months.

Scorpio

October 21 – November 20

Getting the relationship you want won’t happen if you’re settling for the one you’ve got. If you’re partnered, this might mean leveling up your connection through honesty, intimacy and truth. If you’re single, drop the drama and look to finding a connection that is enduring and stable. This doesn’t have to mean boring, but it will involve shifting what you think stability actually means. Meeting someone new this week is possible thanks to the New Moon in your romance sector.

Pisces

February 21 – March 20

The New Moon activates your fun and joy sector, thus inviting you to think about the way you can do more of what you love — and with whom. Romance, date nights, children, hobbies and pleasure are all on offer for you. It’s true, you may need to splash a little bit of cash for it, but as a Piscean friend just said to me this morning, “We all work too hard to not have a few nice things.” This week, treat yourself!

