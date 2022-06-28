ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Lizzo Does Carpool Karaoke With James Corden in Dr. Martens Boots & Her Yitty Shapewear Brand

By Katie Dupere
Footwear News
Footwear News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XzfHi_0gOl8dXS00

Click here to read the full article.

Lizzo got the famed Carpool Karaoke treatment on the most recent episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” To take on the fan-favorite segment, which aired last night, the 34-year-old singer and rapper dressed in her own shapewear and athleisure brand Yitty while singing and dancing to her hit songs.

For the late show appearance, Lizzo wore black Yitty leggings paired with a black Yitty top featuring a branded strip across the middle. It’s not clear if the top is a Yitty bralette layered over black shapewear or if it’s a one-piece design. Lizzo also wore a black cropped faux leather hooded jacket with the outfit, which featured a bedazzled Yitty logo on the back and front. The jacket also featured voluminous elastic-hemmed sleeves.

Lizzo wore the outfit with black patent Doc Martens boots featuring a silver double chain detail across the toe . She accessorized the look with a gold Yitty chain, gold hoop earrings, and a gold watch. The star wore her hair in a high wavy ponytail, wearing her signature heavy-lashed glam makeup look.

Lizzo launched her size-inclusive shapewear brand called Yitty on April 12. The brand, which includes undergarments and casual athleisure pieces, is a sister brand to Fabletics.

During the Carpool Karaoke segment, Lizzo taught James Corden the viral TikTok dance to her song “About Damn Time,” enlisting an entourage of dancers to help out. That entourage included the creator of the dance, Jaeden Gomez, who later posted a video of the duo dancing to the song on her TikTok.

@jaedengomezz

with the queen herself.. so thankful to be able to do my dance on the @latelateshow TONIGHT w/ @lizzo

♬ About Damn Time – Lizzo

The star also revealed the meaning behind her name and played the flute for Corden. Lizzo’s new album “Special,” which features the song “About Damn Time,” is set to release on July 15.

See More of Lizzo’s Style Evolution Through the Years

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Worst Dressed at BET Awards 2022, According to Twitter

Click here to read the full article. The BET Awards is a celebration of Black culture and excellence, which makes the award show an all-out style event for the biggest names in Black entertainment. While the BET Awards red carpet is always graced with incredible fashion statements, not all the looks make the mark — at least when it comes to the critical eye of Twitter. While Lizzo, Chloe Bailey, and Taraji P. Henson had some of the most-loved looks of the night, these show-stopping outfits weren’t enough to keep attention off some of the more polarizing looks of the night. From...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Commands Attention in Art Deco Cutout Dress, Fishnet Stockings & Heels at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Hed: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Mother Janice Combs Shines in Emerald Gown at the BET Awards Sean “Diddy” Combs celebrated his prolific career and legacy at the 2022 BET Awards, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Black culture and entertainment. By his side was his beloved mother, Janice Combs, who pulled out all the style stops for the award show. The 81-year-old beauty attended the award show last night in Los Angeles wearing a long-sleeve emerald green gown featuring an Art Deco-like pattern and cutout neck detailing. The elegant dress featured a slit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Ciara Takes Risks in Edgy Top, High-Slit Skirt & Bow Sandals With Russell Wilson on Date Night

Click here to read the full article. Ciara and Russell Wilson took a romantic stroll down the street chicly dressed in all-black for a date night yesterday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) The singer went soft and sultry with a satin button-down top loosely tucked into a satin wrap skirt. The skirt featured an intelligent high-slit. She kept the shirt open and highlighted her neck with a pendant necklace. The satin material was perfect as its light shone, making Ciara’s skin glow. The singer’s hair flew behind her, the long black tresses benefiting this simplistic but...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Serves Edgy Glamour in a Passionate Dress & 7-Inch Heels at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez could give a masterclass on red carpet fashion. After all, the star’s red carpet style was literally the inspiration for Google Images because everyone wanted to see that Versace jungle dress from the 2000 Grammys. More than two decades after that iconic style moment, Lopez is ready to inspire more image searches with her latest red carpet look. To attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards today in Los Angeles, the 52-year-old star wore a black dress by Mônot featuring a leather top that was equal parts sexy and edgy. The dress featured...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Lizzo
Person
James Corden
Person
Nina Dobrev
Person
Yvette Prieto
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Cara Delevingne
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Hits High Notes Singing in ’90s Grunge-Inspired Dress & Dr. Martens Boots for ‘Lighthouse’ Debut on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Jackson was the latest guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The star rocked out with Jimmy Fallon on to her new song “Lighthouse” on Tuesday night in New York, accompanied by a band as she showcased her dancing and singing. As the daughter of Michael Jackson, it seems obvious that Paris would have a natural talent for performing on stage. Jackson has been known to mix up her style, taking heavy...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Boots#Martens Boots Her#Yitty Shapewear Brand#Tiktok
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
Vogue Magazine

Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Cardi B, Kristen McMenamy, Lil Nas X, and More

Archival Jean Paul Gaultier is still going strong. Just look to Cardi B who showed off one of the rarest pieces from the designer, a “cyberdot” catsuit, this past week. Cardi B and JPG fans will recognize this look instantly. It hails from the fall 1995 runway and Cardi has worn an iteration before. In 2019, she donned a yellow curve-skimming dress version for the Hustlers premiere. Chic times two!
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj Tapped for 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj, and Avril Lavigne have been tapped as performers for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 23 and 24. Additional main stage performers include Morgan Wallen, Lionel Richie, Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, LL Cool J, and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, among others. Tickets for the Ryan Seacrest-hosted festival will be available via AXS from Friday, June 17. On the final day of the weekend event, a slate of performers will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
defpen

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts The ‘Plan B’ Video

Megan The Stallion may have the biggest hit of the summer with “Plan B.” First, she created a buzz when she teased the record at Coachella. Then, she dropped the record and garnered rave reviews. More recently, she brought “Plan B” to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. Now, she’s prepared to complete he run by releasing the highly-anticipated “Plan B” video.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Taraji P Henson Glitters in Double Slit Dress With Steel Neck Chain Strap & Disco Heels on BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Taraji P Henson arrived on the red carpet for the BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles in sparkling style. The “Empire” star twirled for the cameras, showing off the intense sparkle of her dress. The Tom Ford gown was covered in silver sparkles all set on gray fabric, the shimmer gleaming under the cameras flash. The dress had an asymmetrical top with a chain rope trailing up the shoulder like a strap, securing around her neck and down her back. The silver gown also had a slit running up the side, which helped show...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Serves White-Hot Summer Style in Cutout Jumpsuit & Pumps for ‘The Kardashians’ Hulu FYC Event

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Khloe Kardashian’s latest look oozes sensational summer style. The Good American co-founder mastered a monochromatic moment while attending a Hulu For Your Consideration event for her family’s reboot reality series, “The Kardashians.” Kardashian arrived at the affair with her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner, which was held at the El Captain Theatre in Hollywood Calif., on Wednesday. The reality superstar wore a stark white jumpsuit for the occasion. The piece featured...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Beyonce Removes Profile Pictures On Social Media & Fans Are Convinced An Album Is Coming

It’s been more than six years since Beyonce released a full-length studio album with new music, but fans are convinced that a new record could finally be on the way! On June 8, the Beyhive went wild when Beyonce deleted her profile pictures on all of her social media pages. While all of the rest of her content still lives, her profile pictures are now totally empty. The immediate theory is that Bey has a big announcement coming, and after such a long wait for new music, fans are hopeful that this small online change could mean a 7th album is imminent.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Footwear News

136K+
Followers
16K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy