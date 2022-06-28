ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Passion and power are in the air

By Krista
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 1 day ago

By Cassandra Tyndall

This week features the dramatic build-up and climax of a tense square between Mars and Pluto. A planetary play of this particular variety is something that won’t repeat until September 2023. When two slower-moving heavenly bodies form an alignment, the drama can play out for several days prior to the main event, which ushers in July.

Mars is the planetary archetype of a war god. In its own sign of Aries, it’s willing to fight, defend and protect whatever it holds dear. While in this configuration, Mars answers to no one, though it is bolstered by the faith and confidence of Jupiter sharing space in Aries. Acting on beliefs, taking inspired action,  and defending what you believe in will be amplified, even exaggerated.

Add Pluto to the mix and you’ve got a recipe for even more intensity, passion, and volatility. Combined, this week may infuse you with the goods to face something hidden, that you’ve been avoiding or what might seem a little scary. The power of deciding is potent now.

A New Moon in Cancer highlights the need for TLC, nurturing, and tenderness. Time spent with your nearest and dearest will be restorative for your soul.

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that's different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

