CVS, Walmart limiting morning-after pill purchases

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

(NEXSTAR) — Several major pharmacies are imposing purchase limits on emergency contraception — also known as “morning-after pills” — after a surge in demand following last week’s overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Why companies think paying for abortion travel is worth it

Both CVS and Rite Aid confirmed three-per-customer purchase limits to NBC News on Tuesday morning. Limits include Plan B One-Step and Aftera, which are brand-name products for the drug Levonorgestrel. CVS told NBC it has “ample supply” of the medications but that the company wants to ensure “equitable access” and a consistent supply.

Meanwhile, Walmart is limiting emergency contraception medication purchases to 4-6 per-customer, Wall Street Journal explains. Walmart is, however, offering some unlimited purchases, but only on pills that don’t ship until next month.

Walgreens isn’t currently limiting purchases, though the company says home delivery isn’t available at this time due to demand.

Doctors and pharmacies urge that emergency contraception is not intended for regular use. Plan B and similar brands are not abortion-inducing drugs and are intended to prevent ovulation if taken with 72 hours of unprotected sex.

AFP

US CVS pharmacies limit morning-after pill purchases to avoid shortage

The US drugstore chain CVS said on Monday that it had temporarily limited purchases of the morning-after pill to three boxes per transaction, in order to avoid a shortage following a recent US Supreme Court verdict that revoked the constitutional right to abortion. "To ensure equitable access and consistent supply on store shelves, we've implemented a temporary purchase limit of three (boxes) on these products," the CVS statement said. 
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Amazon, Rite Aid cap purchase of emergency contraceptives

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is limiting how many emergency contraceptives consumers can buy, joining other retailers who put in place similar caps following the Supreme Court decision overruling Roe v. Wade. Amazon’s limit, which temporarily caps purchase of the contraceptives at three units per week, went into effect...
BUSINESS
