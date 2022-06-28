ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus police detail safety plans, road closures for Red, White & BOOM!

WBNS 10TV Columbus
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter nearly three years, Red, White...

www.10tv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Law enforcement prepares to hit the Scioto River during Red, White & Boom

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three law enforcement agencies will be hitting the Scioto River Friday night when Red, White, and Boom returns for the first time in two years. "We want to prevent boats from getting too close to one another, boats from capsizing, certainly want to prevent a man overboard situation," Franklin County Sheriff's Office Major Steve Tucker said.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WSYX ABC6

I-71 north reopens following deadly crash involving semi

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 71 north in south Columbus Wednesday morning. The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. near Frank Road. Police said a car and semi were involved in the crash. The victim was transported to OSU in critical condition...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

White Castle, Elford turning 5th Avenue office into apartments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – White Castle and Elford are teaming up on another mixed-use real estate project, this time in Columbus’ Fifth by Northwest neighborhood. The fast food chain’s former district office building on West 5th Avenue will be transformed into 196 apartments and 7,000 square feet of retail and commercial space. There […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Columbus#Police#Road Closures#Red White Boom
10TV

Grove City man killed in motorcycle crash

GROVE CITY, Ohio — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Grove City on Monday. Officers with the Grove City Division of Police were called to the area of Buckeye Parkway and Pinnacle Club Drive around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a crash. The crash involved one...
GROVE CITY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man in custody after making threat toward west Columbus BMV facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a man was taken into custody after he is accused of making a threat toward a west Columbus BMV facility. The sheriff's office said the man walked into the BMV facility in the 4100 block of West Broad Street and made a threat.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC4 Columbus

One shot in University District of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after being shot in the University District section of Columbus. According to Columbus Police, at about 8:09 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the area of E. 7th Avenue and Indianola Avenue on the report of a shooting.   When officers arrived on scene, they […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Jewish leader calls ‘ghost’ gun arrest a wake-up call

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Ohio National Guard member and the man charged with making terroristic threats against a Columbus Jewish school has been arrested again on federal gun charges, something local Jewish leaders said should serve as a wake-up call. Joel Marcovitch, the president of Jewish Columbus, said he felt relieved Wednesday to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Sidney Daily News

Car and buggy crash

A car collided with a buggy on state Route 47 just east of the Shelby County and Logan County line at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28. The buggy was destroyed and its driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Matter News

Latest: Heer Park unhoused camp cleared, FOP suing city and more

Editor's note: As part of our deep dives into policing and development, we produce in-depth articles and videos. But, while working on those stories, we often hear lots of news that informs our stories but doesn’t necessarily make it to the final product. As such, we wanted to create an avenue to share those smaller bits of news that keep us and you informed. That's where this digests comes in. A couple times a month, we will post round-ups like the one below of the top news for development and policy. Want to share your thoughts on it? Think we missed a story? Let us know at editorial@matternews.org.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy