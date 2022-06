Southbound I-275 ramps to I-94 will close in July for a month as part of the ongoing project on I-275 in Wayne County. MDOT said southbound I-275 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-94 will be closed starting at 5 a.m. Monday, July 11, through early August. Crews need to rebuild the area where southbound I-275 is currently crossing the work zone to exit to I-94. In addition to rebuilding the three lanes and shoulders, crews will be improving the drainage in that area and surface coating the concrete of the southbound I-275 bridge to eastbound I-94 that was rebuilt last year, along with maintenance work on the westbound I-94 bridge over the exits (cleaning, painting, etc.).

WAYNE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO