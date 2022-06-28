Veterans groups criticize outhouse plans for ND cemetery

MINNEAPOLIS -- It was a day loved ones waited 30 years for. The first Minnesotan and Native American killed in Operation Desert Storm in the Persian Gulf War was finally laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.Corp. Stephen Eric Bentlzin was killed in action on January 29, 1991. On Monday, he was given a full military burial.For Barbara Anderson and her family, this rush of emotion is a long time coming."I can't find the words to say just what I feel," Anderson said. "I'm just so proud of him for what he did and what he did for our country."Bentlzin...

