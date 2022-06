TOWN AND COUNTRY (KMOV) -- A 19-year-old man has been charged with a June 14 shooting outside a retirement center in Town and Country. Christian L. Fredrick of St. Louis was charged with assault, robbery and armed criminal action. Police allege he shot a 20-year-old man in the 13000 block of South Outer Forty Road near the Delmar Gardens Villas West Retirement Community the afternoon of June 14. The victim was taken to the hospital after he was shot three times and was listed in critical condition but survived the shooting. He was put in a medically-induced coma and eventually woke up.

