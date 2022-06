AMITE, La. (WAFB) - Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for a male suspect following an attempted burglary on Highway 51 at The Three Stooges store. Back on June 18, surveillance video at the Amite store shows the suspect using a claw hammer to break the glass on the store’s front door. He is seen striking the glass several times before taking off through the parking lot, according to authorities.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO