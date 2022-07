NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans. Tonight, dine out while raising money for a great cause. The NO/AIDS Dine Out for Life is an event aimed at providing care for thousands affected by HIV. Head tonight to such spots as Café Degas, Chef Ron’s Gumbo Shop, and Spudly’s Super Spuds, where a portion of the profits will go to the Dining Out For Life organization. Find out more through their website!

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO