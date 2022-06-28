Two horses rescued in Detroit after being abandoned on Michigan Avenue

Detroit's mounted police unit rescued two horses who were reportedly abandoned by their owner in a lot on Michigan Avenue in Detroit.

The horses were found grazing in the lot.

The owner reportedly told police he was taking the horses to Belleville when the tires blew out on the horse trailer. While he went to get new tires, he says he let the horses out in the lot on Michigan Avenue to graze.

However, Detroit police say the horses were abandoned by the owner and were found tied up in the field.

Officers say the owner says he took the animals to Belle Isle Monday and they were found in the field today.

DPD's mounted unit took the horses, named Big Red and Fred, and transferred them to Michigan Humane Center for Farm Animal Care to be cared for.

Statement from Michigan Humane:

Earlier today, the Michigan Humane Field Services team responded to a call in southwest Detroit regarding two unattended horses. The horses were located behind a business and, with the assistance of the Detroit Police Department’s Mounted Unit, were safely transported to the Michigan Humane Center for Farm Animal Care at the Abraham Ranch.

Dr. Shirene Cece, DVM, Director of Forensics at Michigan Humane noted that “These horses are the perfect example of animals that are helped by our partnership with the Abraham Ranch. This facility gives us the space and resources to address their needs in an environment designed for them where they can be safe and comfortable.”

The horses are part of an ongoing investigation and are currently under the care of Michigan Humane and updates on their case will be provided when possible.

The Michigan Humane Center for Farm Animal Care provides housing, medical care and other support to domestic animals taken in by the organization until they are ready for adoption. The Center is not open to the public at this time, but inquiries regarding adoption or animal surrender can be directed to Michigan Humane at (866) MHUMANE.

