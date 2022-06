Little Dog Paper Co. founder Nicole Ayers and co-owner Dave Ayers held a Pride Party Saturday at the their store in Meredith. Dave brought up the idea of the Pride Party to Nicole after their daughter and her partner were harassed while having prom photos taken. "Love always wins...but hate is louder, and I'm tired of it getting all the attention," Dave said. "I want love to be louder." Party guests enjoyed refreshments as well as games. (Colin Stevenson/The Laconia Daily Sun photos)

MEREDITH, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO