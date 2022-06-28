ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Viral Burger King worker receives over $200K from GoFundMe

By Brian Entin, Nexstar Media Wire, Liz Jassin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LRHD1_0gOl5Hqr00

LAS VEGAS ( NewsNation ) — Burger King cook and cashier Kevin Ford hasn’t missed a shift in 27 years. He’s now received more than $200K from GoFundMe donations after a video of him opening a goodie bag went viral.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Since 1995, Ford hasn’t called out sick or taken time off once at the Burger King, located in the Las Vegas airport. As a thank-you for his time, Ford received a goodie bag from his employer which included a Starbucks tumbler, a bag of Reese’s candy, and Life Savers candy.

“I just try to work as hard as I can at whatever I do,” Ford said during an appearance Friday night on NEWS10 affiliate show “Banfield.” He said he was grateful for the gift.

First-ever Columbia County climate carnival planned

To further honor Ford’s dedication to his job, his daughter set up a GoFundMe. “My dad continues to work here, because though he does look young, he is coming up on retirement age and leaving would cost him his retirement. In no way are we asking for money or is he expecting any money but if anyone feels like blessing him he would love to visit his grandchildren,” read the page’s description.

TikTok and Reddit evidently felt he deserved the praise and financial aid. As of Monday afternoon, over 5,000 people had donated, and $166,417 had been raised out of the $175,000 goal. And by Tuesday morning, the donations had exceeded $200,000.

Drive-thru food pantries set for Ballston Spa, Troy

Ford told NewsNation that he plans to use the money to visit his daughter and grandkids. He also plans to start saving for their college funds. “The generosity of these people. It’s just overwhelming,” Ford said. “You know, I’ve been crying for three days now. I just can’t believe it. I really can’t.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego Channel

Kitten burned alive adopted by vet tech who helped her heal

LAS VEGAS — A 4-week-old kitten pulled from a dumpster fire last month in Nevada has been adopted by a veterinarian technician who has helped her heal. The Las Vegas Animal Foundation rescued the kitten after she was pulled from a dumpster fire around May 3. The foundation named...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gofundme#The Burger King#Financial Aid#Food Drink#Ford
news3lv.com

Oscar Goodman talks dinner series, body found in barrel at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Everyone in Las Vegas knows him, but now you can hear his stories all about the city he calls home. Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman joined us to talk about his dinner series at his namesake steakhouse, Oscar's, and what he thinks about the recent discovery of human remains in a barrel at Lake Mead.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas airport to reopen aircraft viewing area on Friday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After being closed since April 1, 2020, Harry Reid International Airport announced that it will reopen the Sunset Viewing Area on Friday. According to a news release, the lot, located off Sunset Road near the intersection of Escondido Street, has been closed since April 1, 2020, as part of cost-containment efforts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fox5 KVVU

Multiple downtown Las Vegas fire victims burglarized

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The largest fire in the city of Las Vegas in 25 years tore through a number of townhomes at Urban Lofts near Fremont and Charleston last week. Now several families are dealing with a new hardship: thieves broke into multiple homes and stole thousands of dollars worth of belongings.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Warrant served at Hells Angels’ Las Vegas building

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police paid a visit to Hells Angels Motorcycle Club members on Wednesday. LVMPD Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez confirmed that SWAT served a search warrant at an address near the 1500 block of E. Bonanza Road. Upon arrival, FOX5 saw that the building belonged to Hells Angels.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy