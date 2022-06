Summer is in full swing, but California sports fans are already looking to November so they can vote on measures that could bring California sports betting to their state. One potential measure will help launch legal California mobile sports betting, while another measure already on the ballot will allow California sports betting at Indian gaming casinos. Gambling at race tracks and at Indian gaming casinos is already legal, but if the new measures to pass legal California sports books could be launched as soon as summer 2023. Some experts believe sports betting in California could be even more popular than New York, where online sportsbooks launched in January 2022.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO