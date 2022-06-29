ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RESULTS: Mississippi held House primary runoff elections

By Hanna Kang
Mississippi held Republican House primary runoffs in three districts. Polls closed at 7 p.m. local time.

Mississippi Republican runoffs:

3rd Congressional District:

Incumbent Michael Guest clinched the Republican nomination against political newcomer Michael Cassidy in Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District, DDHQ projects.

Guest, who is a member of congressional committees dealing with homeland security, transportation, and ethics, is one of two Mississippi Republican incumbents forced into a runoff election.

In April, Cassidy criticized Guest on Twitter for voting in favor of a bipartisan investigation of the US Capitol insurrection of January 6, 2021. Cassidy tweeted, "He is a card-carrying member of the Establishment who voted to create the Jan 6th Commission. All RINOs need to go!" Cassidy, a staunch Trump supporter, hired prominent 2020 election denier Matt Braynard as a paid campaign consultant.

Guest will face former Homeland Security staffer Shuwaski Young, a Democrat, in November.

4th Congressional District:

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell defeated six-term incumbent Rep. Steve Palazzo in Mississippi's 4th Congressional District, according to DDHQ. This is the first time a Republican challenger has forced Palazzo into a runoff election since he won the seat 12 years ago.

Over the past year, Palazzo has been embroiled in ethics complaints. According to a congressional ethics report , the congressman misspent campaign and congressional funds and used his staff for personal services. Palazzo denied the allegations.

Ezell will face former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree and Libertarian Alden Johnson in November.

Republicans Brian Flowers and Ronald Ellers are also facing off to run against Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson — chairman of the US House's January 6 select committee — in Mississippi's safely Democratic 2nd District.

Read the original article on Business Insider

