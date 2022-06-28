Report: Terry McLaurin, Commanders Agree to New Deal

Washington locked up its top target with a big new deal.

Terry McLaurin and the Commanders have come together on a new contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter .

The 26-year-old McLaurin, who is entering his fourth year in the NFL, is set to sign a three-year extension with “up to $71 million in new money,” Schefter reports.

McLaurin has emerged as a major weapon for Washington since his first year in the league after being taken in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft.

He posted his second-straight 1,000+ yard season in 2021, catching 77 passes for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns.

Through three seasons, he has 222 receptions for 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns.

This offseason has been a lucrative one for top wide receivers, and “Scary Terry” is the latest to cash in. The Commanders have not officially confirmed the deal yet, though the team Twitter account certainly appeared to react to the news shortly after it came down.

