RESULTS: Utah holds congressional and state primary elections

By Madison Hall
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

Utah held congressional and state legislative primaries on Tuesday. Utah holds its elections almost entirely by mail, and the last voting sites closed at 8 p.m. MT.

US Senate:

GOP Sen. Mike Lee is running to serve for another six-year term and easily defeated Ally Isom and state Rep. Becky Edwards in Utah's Republican primary.

There will be no Democratic nominee this year in the Senate race, as the party has coalesced around and endorsed independent candidate Evan McMullin, who ran for president as an independent in 2016. While McMullin won no electoral votes in 2016, he did capture more than 21 percent of Utah's presidential popular vote and placed third behind Republican winner Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton.

US House

Utah has four congressional districts that are up for election this year, each of them being held by a member of the Republican Party.

In the state's 1st Congressional District, incumbent GOP Rep. Blake Moore defeated McKinsey & Company consultant Andrew Badger and Tina Cannon to face off against Democrat Rick Jones in November.

Rep. Chris Stewart also defeated a primary challenger, former Senate Finance Committee law clerk Erin Rider, in the GOP primary for Utah's 2nd Congressional District to square off against Democrat Nicholas Mitchell.

Incumbent Republican Rep. John Curtis will also retain his seat in the 3rd Congressional District, defeating Christopher Herrod to face Democrat Glenn J. Wright.

And in Utah's 4th Congressional District, GOP Rep. Burgess Owens beat primary challenger Jake Hunsaker to face Democrat Darlene McDonald.

Utah State Senate and House of Representatives

There are 29 seats in the Utah State Senate and roughly half, 15, are up for election this November. The Utah House of Representatives has 75 seats, each of which is up for election.

