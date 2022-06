Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez told anybody who would listen that he was going to break down Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and eventually stop him in the later rounds. It didn’t take long into their WBC junior bantamweight title fight for the unbeaten 22-year-old to sense that he was quickly on the right track. Rodriguez hurt Sor Rungvisai early, dropping the former two-time champ in round seven and forcing the stoppage in the eighth round of their DAZN headliner Saturday evening from Tech Port Arena in his San Antonio hometown.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO