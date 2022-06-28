Sedona News – Join the city for the 4th of July celebration Wet Fest, on Monday, July 4, 2022, from noon – 4 p.m. at the Sedona Community Pool.

Come celebrate at Sedona’s best pool party, with music by DJ Douglas, food by Old Crow and plenty of water fun to help you beat the heat! The pool will open at noon for free recreation swim and just outside the pool gate attendees will be able to enjoy giant water slides, food trucks, free face painting and a photo booth. Although this event is free of charge, some vendors may charge for their services.

The city would like to recognize and thank our event sponsors and partners, including Arizona Water Company, Tiffany Construction, APS and the Sedona/Bell Rock Kiwanis Club.

Recreation swim will be limited to 300 people at one time, but festivities outside the pool gate will not be limited. Only ADA service dogs are welcome at this event. Parking will be available in the West Sedona School parking lots. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Swim attire is required for pool use.

See event details at www.SedonaAZ.gov/RecEvents or call the city’s Parks and Recreation Department at (928) 282-7098.

The post City hosts 4th of July Wet Fest appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .