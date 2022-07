This year’s Grant County Fair kicks off on Saturday, July 16th with a day of activities slated. The day will begin with the downtown parade with floats, antique tractors, horses and more! The parade is scheduled to be on Main Street at 10:20 a.m. Following the parade, the focus shifts to the fairgrounds with a free hot dog feed at 11:00 a.m. and the power pedal tractor pull for kids at 12:00 p.m. Come out and enjoy the 4-H and open class dog show in Walker Auditorium at 1:00 p.m The day will wrap up with the first performance of the Ulysses Stampede rodeo at 8:00 p.m. Admission is free.

GRANT COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO