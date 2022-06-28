ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconino County, AZ

Burned Area Emergency Response team concluding work on Pipeline Fire, moving to Haywire Fire

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 1 day ago

Verde Valley News – The Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) team, ordered to assess damage caused by recent wildfires on the Coconino National Forest, is concluding assessments of Pipeline Fire damage and moving on to the Haywire Fire .

The BAER team, led by Forest Service Soil Scientist Eric Schroder, will spend today and Tuesday analyzing the need for any post-fire emergency stabilization actions that could reduce post-fire risks to critical BAER values.

Critical BAER values located within the perimeter of the Pipeline Fire include Forest Service-owned property, such as campgrounds, roads and trails; natural resources such as soil productivity and hydrologic function; threatened and endangered species habitat; native plant communities; and cultural resources. Human life and safety is always a critical BAER value.

The team is also compiling a BAER assessment report, which details watershed pre- and post-fire response information; areas of concern for human life and safety; natural resources; cultural resources; property; and recommended short-term emergency stabilization actions for federal lands that are at risk. In most cases, only a portion of the burned area will be treated.

Following analysis, the Pipeline Fire BAER team will present findings, as well as treatment recommendations, to Coconino NF leadership.

Timely implementation is critical for effective BAER emergency response actions. Should treatments be approved, the goal is to implement treatments as soon as possible. The BAER assessment team coordinates with other federal and local agencies, such as Coconino County, that may assist private landowners in preparing for increased run-off and potential flooding.

While the BAER team concludes work within the Pipeline Fire perimeter, it is also beginning to assess soil burn severity within the burned area of the Haywire Fire. BAER teams conduct field surveys to produce soil burn severity maps, which assess potential watershed impacts from fires. Potential impacts – such as increased flooding, sedimentation, rock slides and debris flows – may threaten values at risk.

For more information, please see the attached link for the Pipeline Fire BAER Inciweb site at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8168 and the Haywire Fire BAER Inciweb site at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/ 8179 .

The post Burned Area Emergency Response team concluding work on Pipeline Fire, moving to Haywire Fire appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Parts of Flagstaff no longer under ‘shelter-in-place’ order due to monsoon

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It appears neighborhoods in Flagstaff have avoided any severe flooding due to the monsoon. A “shelter-in-place” order was in place for Mt. Elden Estates but it was lifted around 4:30 p.m. A flash flood warning that was issued for new wildfire burn scars north of Flagstaff has also expired. Light rain fell on the upper part of the Pipeline Fire but no damage has been reported. Areas that was burned by the Museum Fire three years ago got up to an inch of rain but there hasn’t been any flooding down to the neighborhoods. Officials say mitigation work has helped. Rain is tapering off, but more could occur throughout Wednesday night.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Monsoon weather ramps up in Arizona, flash flooding expected: Live radar, updates

PHOENIX - Monsoon weather is ramping up in Arizona, and some of that is expected to make its way to the Phoenix metropolitan area. Flash flood warnings have been issued for parts of Coconino and Yavapai counties through the afternoon hours. Meanwhile, south of Phoenix, a Dust Advisory has been issued in Pinal County around Interstate 8. A Dust Storm Warning was also issued for many parts of the Phoenix metropolitan area until 4:15 pm.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedona, AZ
County
Coconino County, AZ
Coconino County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Sedona, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
12 News

Fire restrictions now lifted in 2 northern Arizona forests

PHOENIX — Fire restrictions have been lifted in the Coconino National Forest, Kaibab National Forest and other public land in Coconino County. As of noon Tuesday, Kaibab lifted all fire restrictions including the area closure on Bill Williams Mountain. Forest officials say enough rain has fallen across the forest...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Sedona.Biz

UPDATE: Missing Person Yolan Miller

Sedona News – UPDATE – On Sunday, June 24, 2022, Miller’s vehicle was discovered near the Honanki Heritage Site on Forest Service Road 525.  The vehicle was parked at this location sometime around June 19, 2022.  Miller has not yet been located.  If you have any information, please call the Sedona Police Department at 928-282-3100.  [...] The post UPDATE: Missing Person Yolan Miller appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
knau.org

Powerful monsoon storm brings widespread flooding to Flagstaff and Navajo Nation

Heavy monsoon storms Sunday afternoon caused major flooding in some areas of Flagstaff and the Navajo Nation. Flagstaff’s downtown area, roads paralleling I-40, and the Timberline and Wupatki Trails neighborhoods all experienced flooding from a strong, fast-moving storm cell. Traffic was rerouted from the Milton Rd. underpass which flooded...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Thousands were without power due to monsoon storm in Flagstaff

Isolated monsoon storms moved through the Valley and caused fires in Phoenix. Storms rolling into the Valley, metro Phoenix area. Heavy winds up to 40 miles per hour, rain, blowing dust, and lightning could be on their way. Heavy rains causes flash flooding in Flagstaff. Updated: 10 hours ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Response Team#Verde Valley News#Pipeline Fire#Baer#Forest Service Soil#Coconino Nf
knau.org

Two people still missing in Sedona in separate cases

The Sedona Police Department says the vehicle of a missing Sedona woman was found Sunday. A Ford Escape belonging to Yolan Miller was found parked on a Forest Service Road near the Honanki Heritage Site. The car has been parked there since June 19th, which is the last known siting of Miller. Her roommate told authorities she thought Miller had driven to Jerome.
SEDONA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Some Arizona cities nix July 4 fireworks for shortages, fire dangers

PHOENIX - The skies over a scattering of Western U.S. cities will stay dark for the third consecutive Fourth of July as some major fireworks displays are canceled again this year, this time for fire concerns amid dry weather, along with pandemic-related supply or staffing problems. The city of Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Fatal shooting near Sedona leaves Queen Creek man dead

SEDONA, Ariz. — 53-year-old David Chesney of Queen Creek has died after being shot during a confrontation on Saturday southwest of Sedona, officials say. Deputies with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office reported to a trailer home near Red Rock Crossing on Saturday evening for reports of shots being fired. Once there they found one man dead on the scene, and two other people being detained by Sedona Police Department officers.
SEDONA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theprescotttimes.com

UPDATE: YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE INVESTIGATING FATAL SHOOTING

The man in the fatal shooting that occurred at 7:15 pm Saturday southwest of Sedona has been named as 53-year-old David Chesney of Queen Creek. YCSO deputies were dispatched to what was originally thought to be shots fired in the area of Red Rock Crossing in Sedona. When deputies reached the scene, they found one man was deceased and two others being detained by Sedona PD until YCSO arrived.
SEDONA, AZ
12news.com

Monsoon storm leaves Flagstaff community cleaning up a mess

ARIZONA, USA — Monsoon 2022 has brought heavy storms to the Arizona High Country while another storm hit the Valley in the afternoon. Click or tap here for the 12 News Weather Radar. >> Download the 12 News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
PHOENIX, AZ
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Brenda Clouston Serves Up Southern Hospitality at Colt Grill

Restaurateur operates four BBQ smokehouses. Grandmothers are famous for touching our lives in significant ways and sometimes even helping us chart a path to our dreams. For Colt Grill BBQ & Spirits owner Brenda Clouston, her Grandma Helen was the fuel that fired Clouston’s four smokehouse restaurants. With locations...
SignalsAZ

4th of July Closures for Flagstaff and Sedona

With Independence Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the 4th of July closures happening in Flagstaff and Sedona. City of Flagstaff. Flagstaff City Hall at 211 W. Aspen Ave. will be closed on July...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Arizona Cities Forced To Cancel 4th of July Fireworks Display

With 4th of July just one week away, residents are learning that many of the annual Independence Day celebrations have been cancelled. Some Arizona cities have announced the event cancellations and are citing fire concerns, pandemic-related supply and or staffing problems. The city of Phoenix announced the cancellation of three...
PHOENIX, AZ
Sedona.Biz

City hosts 4th of July Wet Fest

Sedona News – Join the city for the 4th of July celebration Wet Fest, on Monday, July 4, 2022, from noon – 4 p.m. at the Sedona Community Pool. Come celebrate at Sedona’s best pool party, with music by DJ Douglas, food by Old Crow and plenty of water fun to help you beat the [...] The post City hosts 4th of July Wet Fest appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
knau.org

Navajo Nation reports 60 communities with uncontrolled COVID-19 spread

Navajo Nation health officials have reported more than 300 new known cases of COVID-19 over a four-day period ending Tuesday that includes the holiday weekend. They also say there were two confirmed deaths from the virus. In addition, based on infections over the first two weeks of June, the tribe...
Sedona.Biz

Areas of Coconino and Kaibab national forests to close this weekend

Sedona News – Coconino and Kaibab national forests will temporarily close certain areas to public access beginning Friday and Saturday due to fire danger and for public safety, while all other parts of the national forests outside of the closure areas remain in Stage 2 fire restrictions. On the Kaibab National Forest, the area of Bill [...] The post Areas of Coconino and Kaibab national forests to close this weekend appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
251
Followers
1K+
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy