Kennewick, WA

Lifting Kennewick fireworks ban is insanity, and other Herald letters to the editor

By The Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 1 day ago

Lifting fireworks ban is insanity

Scratching the itch or burning down the town?

As a retired firefighter I was in shock and disbelief learning that the Kennewick City Council lifted the fireworks ban. It was common sense and with good reasons that Kennewick banned fireworks; they cause tremendous damage and even deaths.

Maybe this council hasn’t noticed we have wet springs, hot summers, lots of empty weed and dry grass covered fields and hillsides? Has it been so long that the Bofer Canyon fire has been forgotten?

Want to celebrate independence? Fly a flag, hang some bunting, BBQ, have a parade, make ice cream, go to a ball game, or here’s an idea — go to the fireworks show. I pay attention to local politics, I have family who work with and for politicians. (Disclaimer, these thoughts are my own) Lifting the fireworks ban is profanity, insanity, stupidity and ignorant.

KFD Chief Michael asked for civil fines for violating current firework regulations and the council reacted with legalizing currently banned fireworks? I certainly hope the KPD Chief doesn’t ask for tougher DUI fines. I don’t know if I am angry, or embarrassed for the council. To voting citizens of Kennewick, pay attention. To the council, reconsider.

John David Mosley, Kennewick

China and U.S. ag began long ago

Recent advertisements by Rep. Dan Newhouse blame the Biden Administration for China’s investments in U.S. agriculture. Why? China’s push to invest in U.S. ag actually began in 2004 (During the Bush administration.) Rep. Newhouse’s own website begins to raise this issue in June 30, 2021. (Only six months into Biden’s presidency). It cites a 2018 report that “China’s Ministry of Agriculture had over 1,300 agriculture, forestry and fisheries enterprises and over $3.3 billion in ag ventures in the U.S.

Who was president in 2018? I think it was Trump. Please tell me, Mr. Newhouse, what did the Trump administration do to stop this activity? Can this administration force China to sell the assets purchased during the Trump’s administration? Again, what did Trump do?

Therese Howe, Richland

Juneteenth has reminders for us

June 19th (Juneteenth) is the date that America’s descendants of Black slaves gather to celebrate the symbolic return of their stolen “freedom” as a “gift.” As such, the holiday loses important reasons to be celebrated given that slaves never won a revolt nor liberated themselves physically or psychologically from the brutal torment of their oppressors.

Nonetheless, some enlightened Juneteenth celebrants visit the world’s largest grave site of Black African slaves, the Atlantic Ocean. It’s a private religious pilgrimage of sorts to where scholars estimate up to two million Black slaves died in the “middle passage.” Through meditation, other visitors reported hearing the wailing, crying, and moans of their ancestors and feeling a spiritual bond that connects them to the dead as “family…”

Given its historical origin, Juneteenth is more akin to the religious Easter holiday (gift/Son from God) than July 4th or some other commercialized day of service. After all, emancipating the slaves was a “gift of mercy” from President Lincoln, not the slaves’ yet to be won victory over their current diabolical enemy.

So, whether a Black descendant by the legal “one-drop” rule or otherwise, Juneteenth reminds us to continue our fight for freedom. Why? …because Black lives matter…

Dallas E. Barnes, Pasco

Comments / 1

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
