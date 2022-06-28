ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice Cold Liquid Hustle: Take on Summer With Dunkin’s New Lineup of Iced Drinks

By Tyler Barker
 1 day ago
BOSTON – As summer heats up, Dunkin’ is keeping America cool with a full lineup of refreshing and delicious iced beverages and a new partnership to fuel Dunkin’ fans on the go – wherever summer takes them. Starting Wednesday, June 22, customers can access Dunkin’s full summer menu with the introduction of the Brown Sugar Cream Cold Brew and the return of Everything Stuffed Bagel Minis. Plus, Dunkin’ announces today it’s bringing the summertime chill directly to fans at music festivals across the country.

Calm, Cool and Cold Brewed

When things are getting heated, Dunkin’ knows how to keep it cool. Through July 19, guests can enjoy $3 on medium cold brews at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide, including the NEW Brown Sugar Cream Cold Brew. Dunkin’s ultra-smooth, slow-steeped cold brew features flavor notes of molasses, brown sugar and sweet cinnamon. It’s topped with brown sugar cold foam – smooth and velvety in texture – and finished with a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

Unstoppable With Dunkin’ Iced in Hand

No matter your adventure or escape this summer, Dunkin’s full roster of summer sips has something for everyone. The Brown Sugar Cream Cold Brew joins Dunkin’s other limited-time iced beverages, including the Mango Pineapple Dunkin’ Refresher, Cake Batter Signature Latte, Butter Pecan Iced Coffee and Sunrise Batch Iced Coffee – all designed to keep go-getters running, no matter the temperature.

Stuffed Bagel Minis are Back

Everything Stuffed Bagel Minis are back by popular demand! The beloved bite-sized snack is filled with plain cream cheese and coated with everything bagel seasoning for the ultimate, savory on-the-go bite. Served warm with two per order, stuffed bagel minis are also available in Plain and Chive & Onion, a savory onion bagel filled with chive cream cheese and topped with toasted onions.

Stuffed Bagel Minis join Dunkin’s latest seasonal food items, including the Tomato Pesto Grilled Cheese, Omelet Bites and Cornbread Donut & MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats.

Dunkin’ is Going on Tour

Dunkin’ is proud to announce an all-new partnership with select iconic Live Nation music festivals to fuel the summertime spirit across America – kicking it off by bringing Iced Coffee, Cold Brew and MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats to hundreds of thousands of fans at recent events, The Governor’s Ball and Bonnaroo, and upcoming Lollapalooza. Fans attending these festivals can also enjoy Dunkin’s play-to-win games, sharable photo moments and a customization station to stay cool and fueled amid the fun.

To celebrate, Dunkin’ is offering all DD Perks members 3X points on Iced Espresso beverages during Lollapalooza from July 28 through July 31 – whether you’re catching music live in Chicago or listening at home!

Stay tuned for more news next month as Dunkin’ travels to music festivals across the country.

