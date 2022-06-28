ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida among top states with most irresponsible drivers in US, report says

By Sam Sachs
WFLA
WFLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RD95l_0gOl36IX00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — When it comes to safe drivers, Florida does not make the cut, according to a new study from SmartAsset. The company ranked Florida has having the 10th most irresponsible drivers out of all 50 states. However, the Sunshine State is tied with Colorado.

Not only is Florida the most expensive state to buy car insurance in America, but it also has a high portion of drivers who just aren’t insured. Pricing for insurance was analyzed by Bankrate earlier this year.

Florida leads US for bicycle fatalities, data shows

20.4% of Florida’s drivers do not have insurance, according to SmartAsset.

“Florida is tied with Colorado as the 10th-worst driving state in the country. More than 20% of drivers in the Sunshine State do not have auto insurance, sixth highest across our study,” SmartAsset reported. “Florida also has the ninth-most traffic deaths per 100 million vehicle miles driven.”

The company listed lack of insurance as one of the reasons Florida was among the top 10 worst states, when it comes to driver quality. Here are the other states with the worst drivers in the U.S.

  1. Mississippi
  2. Tennessee
  3. California
  4. South Carolina
  5. Arkansas
  6. Missouri
  7. Nevada
  8. Kentucky
  9. Arizona
  10. Florida/Colorado
Florida car insurance among most expensive in US

Florida also has 1.85 reported arrests for driving under the influence per 1,000 drivers. SmartAsset put its study together using a combination of data sources, ranging from DUI records shared by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to fatal accident statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety administration.

Across the United States, NHTSA reported 42,915 people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2021, compared to the 38,824 in 2020. Of that increase, 985 deaths were bicycle riders hit in traffic accidents. NHTSA said it was a 5% annual increase.

The NHTSA stats show overall, the U.S. saw a 10.5% increase in traffic deaths. That data also showed an increase of 12.7% in Florida alone for fatal accidents. While those numbers are preliminary, NHTSA said in its report that as more analysis concluded, the full data set would likely show even higher increases.

A state-operated crash dashboard run by the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Department showed there have already been 1,621 fatal crashes this year, as of June 23. Statewide, there were 181,310 crashes. Almost 50,000 of those accidents were hit and runs.

“Hit-and-run crashes and fatalities are tragically on the rise in our state – causing devastation to Florida’s families and communities,” Terry L. Rhodes, FLHSMV Executive Director said previously . “Drivers who choose to flee after being involved in a crash that results in property damage, injury, or death are not just breaking the law – they are displaying a blatant disregard for the life and property of others.”

Florida had 2nd most pedestrian deaths in 2021

Non-profit organization GHSA, the Governors Highway Safety Association, reported pedestrian deaths were on the rise too. In 2021, GHSA said 899 pedestrians died in Florida, a 25% increase from 2020.

“This is heartbreaking and unacceptable. The pandemic has caused so much death and damage, it’s frustrating to see even more lives needlessly taken due to dangerous driving,” GHSA Executive Director Jonathan Adkins said . The organization reported it was the largest number of pedestrian deaths in one year in the past 40.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 60

Suzanne Muller
1d ago

I have lived here over 50 yrs. Florida does have very bad drivers. remember, the left lane, LEFT is for passing AND USE TURN SIGNALS!. they won't wear out your battery!

Reply(6)
23
david a Simko sr
1d ago

Not enough traffic police out there! start giving more tickets out and after the get a lawyer on the fist ticket maybe they will get it through their heads that their going to get points and lose their license ! LOL !!! NOT enough cops to catch them .....

Reply(3)
9
Katherine Flagler Fultz
1d ago

Yes it’s for all the newcomers that are coming down here everybody has their own opinion how to drive our car insurance here is a Floridan is gone sky high because of all this

Reply(1)
6
Related
WFLA

Family of mom killed while parasailing in Florida Keys files lawsuit

MIAMI (AP) — The family of an Illinois mother who was killed while parasailing in the Florida Keys filed a wrongful death and personal injury lawsuit against the boat company. Attorneys for the family said Supraja Alaparthi’s death was caused when a boat captain cut loose the parasail as a storm approached on May 30. […]
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Arkansas State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Smartasset#Bankrate#Dui Records
sflcn.com

When Is the Best Time to Invest in Florida’s Housing Market?

Buying a house is an emotional process that involves a lot of stress. It takes weeks or even months of extensive research before finalizing any property. But it does not stop here. You still have to fill out many forms for a home loan and keep a considerable amount of your savings ready for investing in the right property.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
News4Jax.com

COVID-19 cases plateauing in Florida after uptick, expert says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than likely, there is someone you know right now who has tested positive for COVID-19, as Florida counts thousands of new cases every day. For most of the past month, the state has averaged between 10,000 and 11,000 cases a day reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The trendline has relatively plateaued, compared to the time from mid-March to late May when it was more of an increasing trend.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Miami

A Breakdown of The New Laws Going Into Effect in Florida on July 1

Laws regarding school safety, abortion, child welfare and driving regulations will see extensive changes in Florida in just a matter of days. The new 149 laws signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis will go into effect starting July 1. To better understand the impacts of the legislation and the ways they...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Michigan man on way to spread father’s ashes at beach arrested on I-75

A Michigan man on his way to spread his father’s ashes at the beach was arrested on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Jacob Grant DeVore, 34, of Commerce Township, Mich. was driving a black Dodge Charger with Michigan license plates shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday southbound on I-75 when the vehicle’s heavily tinted windows attracted the attention of a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

72K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy