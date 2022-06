Well away from the noise and congestion of Los Angeles, Aliso Viejo is a California suburb not far from Laguna Beach. In fact, you can get to the beach in only 15 minutes. Aliso Viejo is notable as it is the only city that has been incorporated in Orange County in this millenium! Despite being new compared to its neighbors, Aliso Viejo has been settled since the late 1800s.

ALISO VIEJO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO