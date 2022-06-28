Texas' oldest theatre company, The Alley Theatre, to be renamed in honor of anonymous $25M grant

Texas' oldest theatre company, The Alley Theatre , will be getting a new name after receiving a large donation from an anonymous donor.

The $25 million grant was matched as a part of the $80 million Alley Vision for the Future Campaign. That makes it the largest donation in the theatre's 75 years of existence.

According to officials, the theatre will be named the Meredith J-Long Theatre Center after the longtime Chairman Emeritus, who died in June of 2020 after serving 31 years on the Alley Board.

Board president of Alley Theater, Kenneth P. Kades, said that the gift would allow the theatre to