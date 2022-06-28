ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas' oldest theatre company, The Alley Theatre, to be renamed in honor of anonymous $25M grant

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NSDpl_0gOl300B00

Texas' oldest theatre company, The Alley Theatre , will be getting a new name after receiving a large donation from an anonymous donor.

The $25 million grant was matched as a part of the $80 million Alley Vision for the Future Campaign. That makes it the largest donation in the theatre's 75 years of existence.

According to officials, the theatre will be named the Meredith J-Long Theatre Center after the longtime Chairman Emeritus, who died in June of 2020 after serving 31 years on the Alley Board.

Board president of Alley Theater, Kenneth P. Kades, said that the gift would allow the theatre to "continue its mission to inspire and enchant lives with theater that is at the highest level of artistic excellence."

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Theatre#Theatre Company#Performing#Musical Theater#The Alley Theatre#Alley Vision#The Alley Board#Alley Theater
KBAT 99.9

First Drive-Thru Medical Cannabis Pickup Location Now Open in Texas

Here’s yet another step toward marijuana reform in the Lone Star State. Texas Original just announced that it has opened Texas’ first-ever drive-thru medical cannabis location in Waco, according to Business Wire. Texas Original is the largest provider of medical marijuana in the state. Patients who qualify under...
WACO, TX
CBS Austin

Guided hike teaches how indigenous people adapted to Central Texas heat

As we endure historic heat in 2022, we can look back at history thousands of years ago to see how the earliest known inhabitants of Central Texas adapted. I took a guided hike at Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge to learn more about the indigenous people and their culture. Temperatures today are significantly warmer due to climate change, but we also have modern conveniences that make it a lot easier to brave the heat!
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
KLST/KSAN

Best places to swim in Texas according to Google

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Summer is at its peak with some of the hottest temperatures of the year so here’s a list of some of the best places to cool off and swim in the state of Texas according to Google! At the very top of the list is Guadalupe River State Park with a […]
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

Big Shock in Big Bend

Visitors to the Big Bend country in May noticed a conspicuous absence: the Rio Grande, whose great arching pathway gives this region its name. Where cool water used to flow, a dry, cracking riverbed now snakes through some of Texas’ most iconic landscapes. Near Santa Elena Canyon, a river...
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Dallas

2 Dallas-area universities rank among Texas' 10 best bang-for-your-buck colleges

By one measure, earning a degree at the University of Texas at Dallas or University of North Texas is one of the smartest moves in the Lone Star State. In its eighth annual ranking of colleges and university that give students the best return on their educational investment, personal finance website SmartAsset places UT Dallas (in Richardson) at No. 3 in Texas and No. 71 in the U.S. It ranks University of North Texas (in Denton) at No. 9 in Texas and No. 164 in the U.S.
DALLAS, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

The Age: Remembering the ‘Cattle King of Texas’

A monthly column from the Chambers County Museum, written by Marie Hughes. Many folks have, at one time or another, been captivated by the romanticized tales of cowboys, cattle drives, and life on the range, but this was, and remains today, no easy life. It involves sweat, tears, up before dawn, late night hours, disrupted sleep, sore muscles, too much rain, not enough rain, choking on dust and mosquitoes, and just plain exhaustion coupled many times with grief and loss.
TEXAS STATE
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
136K+
Followers
14K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy