ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Enerpac Tool Sales Up 10%

By Industrial Distribution staff
nddist.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin industrial tools and services provider Enerpac Tool Group on Tuesday reported a 10% increase in core sales in the third quarter of its fiscal year. The company said its net sales of $152 million resulted from strong, broad-based demand across most regions. Enerpac said...

www.inddist.com

Comments / 0

Related
nddist.com

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
HAWESVILLE, KY
Benzinga

Walmart And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US stock futures traded slightly higher this morning on Monday after recording sharp gains in the previous session. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this...
RETAIL
WWD

Nike Direct-to-consumer Sales Help Counter China Declines

Click here to read the full article. Nike Inc. logged a slight decline in fourth-quarter sales, but nonetheless topped expectations as strength in its direct-to-consumer business offset declines in China due to COVID-19-related shutdowns. Net income fell 5 percent to $1.44 billion, down from $1.51 billion a year earlier. Diluted earnings per share were 90 cents, down from 93 cents.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventBack to School VirtuallyNike Debuts 2020 Sneaker Styles at NYFW Sales dipped down 1 percent to $12.2 billion from $12.3 billion in the prior-year’s quarter. However, Wall Street was expecting earnings per share to fall 13 percent,...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Motley Fool

2 of the Best Nasdaq Stocks to Buy for July

Shares of Align Technology and Netflix are down more than 60% year to date. However, Align is showing confidence in its business by accelerating share repurchases. And through increased diligence, Netflix could put through some significant cost reductions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy on the Dip and Hold Forever

Amazon stock has dropped more than 30% so far this year. The company is set to benefit from its leadership in two major markets over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Net Sales#Enerpac Tool Sales#Enerpac Tool Group#Gaap
Motley Fool

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2022's Second Half and Beyond

High commodity prices are a problem for consumers, but a windfall for Caterpillar's key customers. Apple isn't just a smartphone company anymore. In fact, devices are increasingly just a means to another end. Iconic tech company IBM is becoming revitalized and turning into a serious cash cow. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Volkswagen board chairman says it will overtake Tesla by 2025 because the electric car giant will be weakened by Elon Musk's decision to ramp up two 'highly complex factories' at the same time

Volkswagen (VW) plans to overtake Tesla by 2025 and will do so by striking when the iron is hot. The ambitious statement was made by Herbert Diess, the current chairman of the board of management of Volkswagen Group, during a meeting at VW's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany. 'Elon must simultaneously...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
TheStreet

Value Stocks Crushing Growth and the Trend May Continue

Value stocks have outperformed growth this year, as the surge in interest rates has weighed on the latter category. Higher rates hurt growth stocks because earnings for them might not come until far in the future. And that makes those earnings less valuable now, especially when bonds offer increasing income.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Shopify Stock Split: What the Charts Say Ahead of 10-for-1 Split

Not a lot of positives surround Shopify (SHOP) - Get Shopify Inc. Class A Subordinate Report at the moment. Unfortunately for many investors, that disappointment is not limited to just Shopify, but also includes most growth stocks at the moment. Many growth stocks are down 60% to 70% or more....
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy