Grand Haven, MI

Grand Haven beach closed after 3 swimmers rescued

By Anna Skog
 4 days ago

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The swimming area at Grand Haven State Park is closed to the public after officers saved three people who were struggling to swim in Lake Michigan on Tuesday afternoon, the park said.

Around 1:30 p.m., offers were called to the lakeshore at Grand Haven State Park for a water rescue call. Two women from Indiana, 20 and 21, were struggling in the water and were “in distress,” police said. The 20-year-old woman was able to make it to shore and call for help. Park Rangers got in the water and helped the 21-year-old back to shore.

Avoiding rip currents key to beach safety

At the same time, a 13-year-old boy from Indiana was in distress beyond the swim buoys. His father, 40, had jumped in after him to try to rescue his son, but started to struggle in the water as well. State Park Rangers and police officers were able to save both the boy and his father.

Around 2 p.m., the Grand Haven State Park announced in a Facebook post that access to the swimming area was closed to the public because of water conditions and the swimming emergencies. Lake conditions will be evaluated Wednesday morning to see if swimmers will be allowed.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety urges beachgoers to watch the signs and warning flags, and not enter the water during dangerous swim conditions.

