After the historic announcement by the Supreme Court last Friday on Roe vs. Wade, several companies Texas have made its own policy for employees. These companies include American Express, Bank of America, and Goldman Sachs, who said they would cover employee travel costs out of state. Others, such as Apple, Starbucks, Lyft, and Yelp reiterated previous announcements taking similar action. Outdoor clothing maker Patagonia also went so far as to post on LinkedIn Friday that it would provide “training and bail for those who peacefully protest for reproductive justice” and time off to vote.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO