Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin signed a three-year contract extension on Tuesday. On Tuesday, McLaurin put pen to paper on a contract extension to stay in Washington through the 2025 season. The deal is worth up to $71 million and includes a $28 million signing bonus, the largest ever given to a wide receiver. Now one of the highest paid wide receivers in the league, McLaurin will enter the 2022-23 season having to once again adjust to playing with a new quarterback in Carson Wentz.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO