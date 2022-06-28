ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Grand Haven State Park shut down to the public

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yXq5U_0gOl2ZbK00

Grand Haven State Park announced Tuesday afternoon that it closed the water to public access.

The park says this closure is due to water conditions and several water emergencies that happened Tuesday.

FOX 17 / File Photo

Four people from Indiana were rescued from the water at Grand Haven State Park Tuesday afternoon.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) says two women in their early 20s struggled while in the water before 1:30 p.m. One of them managed to reach the shore and call for help.

Park rangers arrived to help the other woman from the water, according to public safety officials.

We’re told a 13-year-old boy and his 40-year-old father also were in danger at about the same time as the two women. The 13-year-old had reportedly gone past the swim buoys when he was in distress.

The father encountered difficulties while trying to save the boy, GHDPS explained.

Public safety officials say they succeeded in saving them both with help from park rangers.

Authorities urge the public to be mindful of all warning flags and signs near large bodies of water and to refrain from entering treacherous waters.

FOX 17 / FILE PHOTO

In a Facebook post , Grand Haven State Park said it will evaluate lake conditions Wednesday morning to decide if the park will open back up.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 3

Related
MLive

Grand Haven woman, 19, critically injured in crash with semi-truck

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, MI – A 19-year-old Grand Haven woman was airlifted to the hospital Saturday, July 2 after police said she crashed into a semi-truck trailer. Around 5:45 p.m., Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash between a car and semi-truck on Lake Michigan Drive and 144th Avenue in Grand Haven Township.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Rangers
Fox17

Grand Haven roads to close during July 4 celebrations

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A handful of streets will be closed to traffic in Grand Haven for Independence Day. The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) says the following streets will be closed from 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4 until about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5:
GRAND HAVEN, MI
abc57.com

Deputies serve search warrant at Hartford Police Department

HARTFORD, Mich. -- The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at the Hartford Police Department as part a narcotics investigation. Deputies say the Narcotics Division conducted an investigation after receiving information about illegal narcotics activity. Deputies and Michigan State Police executed a search warrant at the police...
HARTFORD, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy