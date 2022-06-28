Grand Haven State Park shut down to the public

Grand Haven State Park announced Tuesday afternoon that it closed the water to public access.

The park says this closure is due to water conditions and several water emergencies that happened Tuesday.

FOX 17 / File Photo

Four people from Indiana were rescued from the water at Grand Haven State Park Tuesday afternoon.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) says two women in their early 20s struggled while in the water before 1:30 p.m. One of them managed to reach the shore and call for help.

Park rangers arrived to help the other woman from the water, according to public safety officials.

We’re told a 13-year-old boy and his 40-year-old father also were in danger at about the same time as the two women. The 13-year-old had reportedly gone past the swim buoys when he was in distress.

The father encountered difficulties while trying to save the boy, GHDPS explained.

Public safety officials say they succeeded in saving them both with help from park rangers.

Authorities urge the public to be mindful of all warning flags and signs near large bodies of water and to refrain from entering treacherous waters.

FOX 17 / FILE PHOTO

In a Facebook post , Grand Haven State Park said it will evaluate lake conditions Wednesday morning to decide if the park will open back up.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube