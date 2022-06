Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is exercising his option to play for $47.1 million next season, a person with direct knowledge of the decision said Tuesday.The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Westbrook — a past NBA MVP and one of the league's top 75 all-time players — nor the Lakers revealed the decision publicly. ESPN first reported Westbrook's decision.It certainly was not a surprise, considering Westbrook would not have commanded anywhere near $47.1 million for this coming season had he chosen to become a free agent. He'll turn 34 next season, his...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO