The Property Brothers' Biggest Secrets To Making Your Yard Feel Luxe

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Am I the only one who still remembers flipping through their very first PB Teen catalog? I was 14 and had just started to develop my own sense of style when it arrived in the mail. I walked in the back door as I silently questioned my Abercrombie miniskirt — was it really me? — and suddenly saw the catalog on the kitchen island. I tucked it under my arm, brought it straight up to my room, and spent the afternoon circling every item I loved.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 11 DAYS AGO