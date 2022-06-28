ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Property Brothers' Biggest Secrets To Making Your Yard Feel Luxe

By Alexandria Taylor
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Make your yard a haven outside of your home with some amazing tips from the Property Brothers. These guys will have you spending more time...

PetsRadar

Woman forced to put up sign outside her home to explain why Golden Retriever sits on the roof

A woman based in Austin, Texas has been forced to install a sign on her property explaining to concerned passersby why her Golden Retriever sits on the roof. The delightful Huckleberry loves nothing more than nabbing the best seat in the house so that he can survey all the goings on in his neighborhood, but people were becoming so concerned about his precarious position that his owners were getting constant knocks on their door.
AUSTIN, TX
Apartment Therapy

5 Lessons My First Bedroom Makeover Taught My Dad and Me

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Am I the only one who still remembers flipping through their very first PB Teen catalog? I was 14 and had just started to develop my own sense of style when it arrived in the mail. I walked in the back door as I silently questioned my Abercrombie miniskirt — was it really me? — and suddenly saw the catalog on the kitchen island. I tucked it under my arm, brought it straight up to my room, and spent the afternoon circling every item I loved.
INTERIOR DESIGN
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

