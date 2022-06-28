Airbnb permanently bans parties in rentals globally

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Vacation rental giant Airbnb has announced a permanent ban on parties after having success with a temporary restriction put in place two years ago.

In 2019, Airbnb placed a ban on parties after five people were killed in a shooting at one of its bookings. In August 2020, the company took the anti-party rule to the global level, announcing a temporary ban on all parties and events in hopes of combating COVID-19.

At the time, the ban was in effect "until further notice," however, Tuesday, company officials announced they are officially codifying the ban as their policy.

"We believe there is a direct correlation between our implementation of the policy in August 2020 and a 44% year-over-year global drop in the rate of party reports," Airbnb said in a statement to KCBS Radio.

Airbnb saw an even higher success rate in California with a 62% drop in party reports.

The announcement comes just before the 4th of July celebrations to purposefully stop parties before they begin. Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings for the holiday. “We saw success with this initiative during both the 4th of July 2021 and the past Memorial Day 2022,” Airbnb said.

Moving forward, disruptive parties and events will continue to be prohibited, including open-invite gatherings. "Party house" properties will continue to be strictly prohibited as well.

