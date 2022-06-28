ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Airbnb permanently bans parties in rentals globally

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03p3IT_0gOl1n2p00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Vacation rental giant Airbnb has announced a permanent ban on parties after having success with a temporary restriction put in place two years ago.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

In 2019, Airbnb placed a ban on parties after five people were killed in a shooting at one of its bookings. In August 2020, the company took the anti-party rule to the global level, announcing a temporary ban on all parties and events in hopes of combating COVID-19.

At the time, the ban was in effect "until further notice," however, Tuesday, company officials announced they are officially codifying the ban as their policy.

"We believe there is a direct correlation between our implementation of the policy in August 2020 and a 44% year-over-year global drop in the rate of party reports," Airbnb said in a statement to KCBS Radio.

Airbnb saw an even higher success rate in California with a 62% drop in party reports.

The announcement comes just before the 4th of July celebrations to purposefully stop parties before they begin. Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings for the holiday. “We saw success with this initiative during both the 4th of July 2021 and the past Memorial Day 2022,” Airbnb said.

Moving forward, disruptive parties and events will continue to be prohibited, including open-invite gatherings. "Party house" properties will continue to be strictly prohibited as well.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Airbnb permanently bans house parties from all listings

Airbnb has placed a permanent ban on all parties and events from occurring in its listings globally, after temporarily banning house parties in 2020 due to social distancing regulations from the Covid-19 pandemic.On Tuesday, the homeshare company announced it will codify the plan as its official policy, after the temporary ban had effectively decreased the rate of unathourised party reports by 44 per cent.“When the pandemic hit, as many bars and clubs closed or restricted their occupancy, we began to see some people taking partying behavior to rented homes, including through Airbnb,” the company said in a statement. “This...
AIRBNB
MarketRealist

Airbnb Permanently Bans Parties, Move Will Likely Impact ABNB Stock

Stock for online lodging and experiences marketplace Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is in the red compared to its IPO value in 2020. With the company laying down the law in recent years to protect its hosts and bottom line, the stock is experiencing added pressure. Airbnb’s latest move permanently bans all parties at properties booked through its app.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbnb Rentals#Memorial Day#San Francisco#Kcbs Radio
Business Insider

A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

Flight attendant, pilot get engaged in mid-flight proposal

June 16 (UPI) -- Passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight were treated to a romantic spectacle when a flight attendant proposed to her girlfriend, a pilot, in mid-flight. The airline said flight attendant Veronica Rojas got permission from officials to stage a proposal to her girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo, during a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Hit With $258 Billion USD Lawsuit for Allegedly Defrauding Investors With Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme

Elon Musk, SpaceX and Tesla Inc. are facing a $258 billion USD lawsuit for allegedly defrauding investors in a Dogecoin “pyramid scheme.”. According to Fortune, a man named Keith Johnson filed the suit in Manhattan, New York on behalf of several others who lost money investing in Dogecoin since April 2019. He claims that he was “defrauded out of money by defendants’ Dogecoin Crypto Pyramid Scheme” and that Musk “falsely and deceptively claim that Dogecoin is a legitimate investment when it has no value at all.”
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
FOXBusiness

California law requiring property owners to pay one month’s rent to legally evicted tenants is upheld

A federal appeals court has upheld a 2020 California law forcing property owners who legally evict tenants to pay one month of their rent to reduce relocation costs. Under the law, AB 1482, rent increases are limited to 10% a year in areas without rent control. It also offers financial assistance to renters who are evicted because the owner decided to move or convert the property into a condo.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
Distractify

Woman Claims Landlord Attempted to Increase Rent Before Her Lease Expired in Viral TikTok

Home purchasing and property values hit an all-time high in 2022, making the dream of owning a house or a bit of land for oneself all the more difficult for many Americans. As a result, renting/leasing has also become an extremely difficult prospect for people as they are unable to find affordable places to live, with landlords raising the rent as much as they can even for long-term tenants to capitalize on the current state of the housing market.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheStreet

Major Theme Park Coming to a Sad End

Theme parks in the U.S. are resilient. It's very rare for one to shut down permanently. One of the most recent notable theme park closings was Six Flags New Orleans, which originally opened as Jazzland in 2000 at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510, and permanently closed after suffering devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
TRAVEL
CBS Miami

Apartment complex reportedly won't accept rental applications from attorneys

COCONUT CREEK – Renting in South Florida has been difficult in recent months because of pricing, and now there is news that certain complexes are making it harder for specific professions."It said they do not accept rental application from practicing attorneys, non-practicing attorneys, law students," said a Coconut Creek resident, who asked us not to disclose her identity, as she described the application process to rent at Forest Pointe Apartments. "I had to read it twice. I was thinking maybe they get a discount or something. And then I said, 'What are they afraid off?'" added the woman, who was...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy