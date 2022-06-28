Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Nueces, Inland Nueces, Inland San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-27 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Goliad; Refugio; Victoria The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Victoria County in south central Texas Southeastern Goliad County in south central Texas North central Refugio County in south central Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 652 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of McFaddin, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Quintana. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 between mile markers 662 and 666. US Highway 77 between mile markers 594 and 618. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

GOLIAD COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO